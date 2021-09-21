Elmos Semiconductor : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG (September 20, 2021)

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

21.09.2021 / 10:17

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1

44227 Dortmund

Germany

Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

20 Sep 2021

4. Share-position

Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 3.40 % 17700000 Previous publication 5.90 % /

5. Details