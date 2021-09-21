Elmos Semiconductor : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG (September 20, 2021)

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
21.09.2021 / 10:17
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
-
Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
-
Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20 Sep 2021
4. Share-position
|
|
Share-position in %
|
total amount of shares issued
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
3.40 %
|
17700000
|
|
|
|
Previous publication
|
5.90 %
|
/
|
|
|
5. Details
|
|
absolute
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
indirect (via subsidiary
|
|
indirect (via subsidiary
|
direct
|
or third person, Sec. 71d
|
direct
|
or third person, Sec. 71d
|
|
para. 1 AktG)
|
|
para. 1 AktG)
|
|
|
|
|
601010
|
0
|
3.40 %
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 08:41:08 UTC.