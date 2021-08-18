Log in
Elmos Semiconductor : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG

08/18/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German

Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide

distribution

18.08.2021 / 13:48

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1

44227 Dortmund

Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

17 Aug 2021

3. New total number of voting rights: 18163513

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 312 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2021 33,2 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net cash 2021 49,0 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 634 M 743 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 141
Free-Float 40,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,00 €
Average target price 38,75 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guido Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE27.50%743
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.43%538 553
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.05%484 893
INTEL CORPORATION5.76%213 763
BROADCOM INC.9.33%196 388
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.52%172 012