Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elmos Semiconductor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elmos Semiconductor : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG (September 20, 2021)

09/21/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German

Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide

distribution

21.09.2021 / 10:10

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1

44227 Dortmund

Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

20 Sep 2021

3. New total number of voting rights: 17700000

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 08:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
04:42aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own s..
PU
04:42aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG (September 20,..
PU
04:18aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of ow..
DJ
04:11aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
09/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Managers' Transactions Notification 09/16/2021
PU
09/17Elmos Semiconductor SE english
DJ
09/07ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own s..
PU
09/07ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of ow..
DJ
09/02ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Disclosure of the final result of the public share buyb..
EQ
09/02ELMOS : Disclosure of the final result of the public share buyback offer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 312 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2021 33,2 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net cash 2021 28,6 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 721 M 846 M 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 141
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39,80 €
Average target price 38,75 €
Spread / Average Target -2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guido Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE44.99%846
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%560 011
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.72%546 624
INTEL CORPORATION6.34%220 133
BROADCOM INC.15.56%208 278
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.57%181 180