Elmos Semiconductor : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG (September 20, 2021)

Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
21.09.2021 / 10:10
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
20 Sep 2021
3. New total number of voting rights: 17700000
