Elmos offers a variety of technical and commercial apprenticeships as well as a dual study program in the high-tech sector
Dortmund, 3 August 2023: Elmos Semiconductor SE, a leading manufacturer of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, is pleased to welcome 13 new apprentices and 2 dual students to the company. This brings the total number of apprentices and dual students at Elmos up to about 50. Elmos offers a dual study program plus a total of eight technical and commercial apprenticeships in the following fields at its Dortmund site: IT specialist (f/m/d) in system integration and application development, electronics technician for operating technology (f/m/d), physics laboratory technician (f/m/d), industrial clerk (f/m/d), commercial clerk (f/m/d) for office management and digitalization management, specialist (f/m/d) for warehouse logistics, and the business administration dual study program.
High-quality professional training and supporting its apprentices and dual students in developing their skills to the best of their abilities is very important to Elmos. The company is proud of the numerous awards earned by apprentices from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, including honors for outstanding performance, state best, and national best.
Elmos offers a wide variety of training, giving apprentices and dual students the opportunity to specifically develop their skills in various professional fields within the high-tech industry and to familiarize themselves with different activities. The new apprentices and dual students at Elmos will obtain a high-quality professional training over the coming years, supported by experienced trainers and apprenticeship officers.
“We are looking forward to accompanying our new apprentices and dual students on their journey, providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills for the best possible start to their professional careers,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Through diverse training opportunities at a global leading company in the high-tech industry, Elmos offers an ideal start to a future-proof profession with excellent opportunities beyond the apprenticeship.”
