Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dynamic start into 2021

Sales (77.1 million Euro) and EBIT margin (15.8%) up significantly year on year in Q1 2021

Dortmund, May 6, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) recorded a successful start into the year 2021. Group sales increased significantly by 20.1% in the first three months of the year to 77.1 million Euro, the highest quarterly sales to date in the Company's history (Q1 2020: 64.2 million Euro). EBIT rose to 12.2 million Euro in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2020: 7.1 million Euro). The EBIT margin improved to 15.8% compared to 11.0% in the previous year. The first quarter therefore lived up to the guidance (sales: 76 ± 3 million Euro; EBIT margin: 14.5% ± 1.5 percentage points).

"The start into the fiscal year 2021 is characterized by very high demand for semiconductors in all sectors. Following the pandemic-related decline last year, we achieved a dynamic growth to a new record level. Elmos managed the crisis last year well. As an innovative high-tech company, we will continue to benefit greatly from the positive development of the semiconductor market in the medium and long term," says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Elmos anticipates sales of 79 ± 3 million Euro in Q2 2021. The EBIT margin is expected at 16% ± 1.5 percentage points. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD.

Overview of the financial figures

Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

Q1/21 Q1/20 Diff. Sales 77.1 64.2 20.1% Gross profit 32.6 28.1 16.0% Gross margin in % 42.2% 43.7% Research and development 12.3 12.1 1.5% Operating income 11.3 5.8 95.5% EBIT 12.2 7.1 72.1% EBIT margin in % 15.8% 11.0% Consolidated net income

after non-controlling interests 8.3 4.6 81.7% Basic earnings per share (Euro) 0.46 0.23 96.9% Capital expenditures 5.7 5.8 -1.9% Capital expenditures in % 7.4% 9.1% Adjusted free cash flow 22.4 13.5 66.6%

Definitions of selected financial indicators

- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including proceeds from additions to the scope of consolidation)

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report at www.elmos.com

Quarterly statement Q1 2021

Further information on the first quarter 2021 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the quarterly statement Q1 2021. This statement is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 6, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

