Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elmos Semiconductor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/06 02:01:25 am
35.125 EUR   +0.50%
01:42aPRESS RELEASE  : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dynamic start into 2021
DJ
01:42aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Dynamic start into 2021
EQ
05/05ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dynamic start into 2021

05/06/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dynamic start into 2021

06.05.2021 / 07:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sales (77.1 million Euro) and EBIT margin (15.8%) up significantly year on year in Q1 2021

Dortmund, May 6, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) recorded a successful start into the year 2021. Group sales increased significantly by 20.1% in the first three months of the year to 77.1 million Euro, the highest quarterly sales to date in the Company's history (Q1 2020: 64.2 million Euro). EBIT rose to 12.2 million Euro in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2020: 7.1 million Euro). The EBIT margin improved to 15.8% compared to 11.0% in the previous year. The first quarter therefore lived up to the guidance (sales: 76 ± 3 million Euro; EBIT margin: 14.5% ± 1.5 percentage points).

"The start into the fiscal year 2021 is characterized by very high demand for semiconductors in all sectors. Following the pandemic-related decline last year, we achieved a dynamic growth to a new record level. Elmos managed the crisis last year well. As an innovative high-tech company, we will continue to benefit greatly from the positive development of the semiconductor market in the medium and long term," says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Elmos anticipates sales of 79 ± 3 million Euro in Q2 2021. The EBIT margin is expected at 16% ± 1.5 percentage points. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD.

Overview of the financial figures
Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

  Q1/21 Q1/20 Diff.
Sales 77.1 64.2 20.1%
Gross profit 32.6 28.1 16.0%
Gross margin in % 42.2% 43.7%  
Research and development 12.3 12.1 1.5%
Operating income 11.3 5.8 95.5%
EBIT 12.2 7.1 72.1%
EBIT margin in % 15.8% 11.0%  
Consolidated net income
after non-controlling interests		 8.3 4.6 81.7%
Basic earnings per share (Euro) 0.46 0.23 96.9%
Capital expenditures 5.7 5.8 -1.9%
Capital expenditures in % 7.4% 9.1%  
Adjusted free cash flow 22.4 13.5 66.6%
 

Definitions of selected financial indicators
- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses
- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including proceeds from additions to the scope of consolidation)
- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report at www.elmos.com

Quarterly statement Q1 2021
Further information on the first quarter 2021 of Elmos Semiconductor SE can be found in the quarterly statement Q1 2021. This statement is available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 6, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-231?7549?7000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


06.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1193128

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1193128  06.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193128&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
01:42aPRESS RELEASE  : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dynamic start into 2021
DJ
01:42aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Dynamic start into 2021
EQ
05/05ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/04AD HOC : Elmos Q2 2021 guidance above market expectations
PU
05/04ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Q2 2021 guidance above market expectations
EQ
05/04DGAP-ADHOC  : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Q2 2021 guidance above market expectations
DJ
03/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR  : publishes 2020 Annual Report
PU
03/17PRESS RELEASE  : Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2020 Annual Report
DJ
03/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR  : publishes 2020 Annual Report
EQ
02/17ELMOS : Strong final quarter with 13% EBIT margin – Substantial growth mom..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 296 M 355 M 355 M
Net income 2021 28,9 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net cash 2021 20,5 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 633 M 760 M 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 141
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,25 €
Last Close Price 34,95 €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guido Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE27.32%760
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.38%547 121
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.75%357 279
INTEL CORPORATION14.21%229 762
BROADCOM INC.1.53%181 507
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.08%165 338