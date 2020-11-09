Log in
Elmos Semiconductor SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/09/2020 | 11:25am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2020 / 17:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.40 EUR 35235.20 EUR
22.40 EUR 10281.60 EUR
22.40 EUR 4480.00 EUR
22.40 EUR 1187.20 EUR
22.40 EUR 201.60 EUR
22.40 EUR 4614.40 EUR
22.20 EUR 55500.00 EUR
22.30 EUR 6890.70 EUR
22.35 EUR 9163.50 EUR
21.90 EUR 65700.00 EUR
22.40 EUR 17494.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.1841 EUR 210748.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63462  09.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
