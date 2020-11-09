Elmos Semiconductor SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.11.2020 / 17:21

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Arne Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.40 EUR 35235.20 EUR 22.40 EUR 10281.60 EUR 22.40 EUR 4480.00 EUR 22.40 EUR 1187.20 EUR 22.40 EUR 201.60 EUR 22.40 EUR 4614.40 EUR 22.20 EUR 55500.00 EUR 22.30 EUR 6890.70 EUR 22.35 EUR 9163.50 EUR 21.90 EUR 65700.00 EUR 22.40 EUR 17494.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.1841 EUR 210748.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

