Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
12/16/2020 | 04:19am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
16.12.2020 / 10:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Elmos Semiconductor SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: