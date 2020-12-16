DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



16.12.2020 / 10:25

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 04, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 04, 2021

Address:

