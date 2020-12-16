Log in
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12/16/2020 | 04:26am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.12.2020 / 10:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2021
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2021
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html

16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1155590  16.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155590&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
