DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG 2021-09-07 / 13:19 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares 1. Details of issuer

Elmos Semiconductor SE Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany 2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1. 3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 06 Sep 2021 4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 5.90 % 18163513 Previous publication 0.13 % / 5. Details absolute in % indirect (via subsidiary indirect (via subsidiary direct or third person, Sec. 71d direct or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 1072523 0 5.90 % 0.00 %

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Internet: http://www.elmos.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1231769 2021-09-07

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)