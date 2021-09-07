Log in
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

09/07/2021 | 07:20am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG 2021-09-07 / 13:19 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Elmos Semiconductor SE 
 Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 
 44227 Dortmund 
 Germany 
 2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1. 
 
 
 
 3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 
 
 
 06 Sep 2021 
 4. Share-position 
 
 
                      Share-position in % total amount of shares issued 
 
 Resulting situation               5.90 %                      18163513 
 
 Previous publication              0.13 %                             / 
 5. Details 
 
 
                absolute                               in % 
 
                indirect (via subsidiary         indirect (via subsidiary 
        direct or third person, Sec. 71d direct or third person, Sec. 71d 
                           para. 1 AktG)                    para. 1 AktG) 
 
       1072523                         0 5.90 %                    0.00 %

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Elmos Semiconductor SE 
              Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 
              44227 Dortmund 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.elmos.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231769 2021-09-07

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)

