DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG 2021-09-07 / 13:19 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares 1. Details of issuer
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
06 Sep 2021
4. Share-position
Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 5.90 % 18163513
Previous publication 0.13 % /
5. Details
absolute in %
indirect (via subsidiary indirect (via subsidiary
direct or third person, Sec. 71d direct or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG)
1072523 0 5.90 % 0.00 %
