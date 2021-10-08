Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elmos Semiconductor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/08/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE Elmos Semiconductor SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-08 / 09:05 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Elmos Semiconductor SE 
 
 Street:                         Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 
 
 Postal code:                    44227 
 
 City:                           Dortmund 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 
 City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 29 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.04 %                     0.00 %       3.04 %                             17700000 
 
 Previous                          2.55 %                     0.00 %       2.55 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005677108               0         537675         0.00 %         3.04 % 
 
 Total                    537675                        3.04 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                                % of voting rights (if           % of voting rights through  Total of both (if at 
                                       at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft                        %                                    %                     % 
 mit beschränkter Haftung 
 
 Universal-Investment-Luxembourg                          %                                    %                     % 
 S.A. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 05 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Elmos Semiconductor SE 
              Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 
              44227 Dortmund 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.elmos.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1239351 2021-10-08

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

All news about ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
09/22ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of 2021-09-20
PU
09/22ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
DJ
09/21ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares acco..
PU
09/21ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG (September 20, 2021)
PU
09/21ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares a..
DJ
09/21ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
DJ
09/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Managers' Transactions Notification 09/16/2021
PU
09/17Elmos Semiconductor SE english
DJ
09/07ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares acco..
PU
09/07ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares a..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 314 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2021 34,5 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net cash 2021 28,5 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 746 M 862 M 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 141
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,15 €
Average target price 39,00 €
Spread / Average Target -5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guido Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE49.91%862
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.43%536 861
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.43%526 032
INTEL CORPORATION8.75%219 808
BROADCOM INC.12.81%203 306
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.44%180 312