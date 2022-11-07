Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elmos Semiconductor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex will most likely be prohibited

11/07/2022 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex will most likely be prohibited

07-Nov-2022 / 20:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) today has informed the parties involved that the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session on November 9, 2022. This a new development, as until today, the BMWK had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved.

In case of prohibition, the sale of the wafer production to Silex Microsystems AB cannot be completed.

After receiving the final assessment, the parties involved will examine the decision in detail and decide on further actions.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1481157

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1481157  07-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
02:41pElmos Semiconductor Se : Sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex will most likely be prohibit..
EQ
11/03Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Guido Meyer, Allocation of 2,000 shares as part of management..
EQ
11/03Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Allocation of 2,000 shares as part of mana..
EQ
11/03Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider, Allocation of 6,250 shares as part of man..
EQ
11/03Elmos Semiconductor SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/03Transcript : Elmos Semiconductor SE, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Elmos Semiconductor Se : Successful third quarter 2022 with a significant increase in sale..
EQ
10/12ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
10/07Elmos Semiconductor Se : Successful collaboration between Elmos and foundry partner Samsun..
EQ
09/29Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 09/26/2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 442 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2022 72,6 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
Net cash 2022 72,0 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 876 M 876 M 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 51,20 €
Average target price 60,00 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Member-Management Board
Guido Meyer Division Manager-Wafer Production
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE-12.48%868
NVIDIA CORPORATION-51.87%352 343
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.89%308 926
BROADCOM INC.-30.07%188 450
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.70%147 617
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.66%119 599