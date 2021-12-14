Log in
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sale of wafer fab in Dortmund to the MEMS foundry Silex Microsystems AB - Long-term supply agreement until at least 2027 signed

12/14/2021 | 04:18am EST
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sale of wafer fab in Dortmund to the MEMS foundry Silex Microsystems AB - Long-term supply agreement until at least 2027 signed

14.12.2021 / 10:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expansion into MEMS and transfer of new wafer processing technologies provide a long-term perspective for the Dortmund wafer fab and its employees

Dortmund, December 14, 2021: Today, Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) and Silex Microsystems AB (Silex), a global leading MEMS foundry, signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to transfer the Elmos 200mm wafer fabrication activities at the Dortmund location (fab) to Silex. Elmos will sell its wafer fabrication activities in Dortmund for a net purchase price of 77.5 million Euro plus around 7 million Euro for the work-in-progress inventory. The total purchase price therefore is around 85 million Euro.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the second half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Based in Järfälla, Sweden (near Stockholm), Silex Microsystems AB is a global leader for MEMS foundry manufacturing (microelectromechanical systems) and offers state-of-the-art MEMS production of advanced sensors and actuators, mainly for medical, consumer, telecommunication, industrial and automotive applications.

To accommodate the acquisition, Elmos will transfer all relevant assets and contracts that are directly linked to the wafer manufacturing into the newly founded stand-alone foundry operation. At closing, Silex will acquire 100% of the shares of this entity, including direct and indirect personnel under the leadership of the former management of the Elmos fab. Elmos will remain the owner of the building but will lease the clean room to Silex based on a long-term lease agreement. Elmos will also provide the necessary infrastructure, utilities, IT-support and licenses to Silex based on separate lease and service agreements. The testing activities for Elmos products will remain at Elmos Semiconductor SE.

In addition, Elmos and Silex have entered into a long-term supply agreement until at least 2027, with Elmos buying processed wafers produced at the fab.

"Although Elmos is on a growth path, the customer demand for our 350nm automotive products will decline in the long term, as smaller node size products will be used in the future. Today's agreement with Silex provides a promising and long-term perspective with new products and technologies for this location. We are very happy and convinced that we have found a very good and sustainable solution for our employees, our customers and the Dortmund location," says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

"The acquisition of this automotive qualified 8-inch wafer fab will be an important milestone in our successful growth strategy. The Elmos fab, with its efficient high quality wafer processing operation and highly experienced team, is a perfect fit for our needs and opens up new possibilities for Silex. This transaction will help us in achieving our goal to become the industry's most advanced and efficient provider of advanced wafer foundry manufacturing. The Silex team is very proud to continue and expand the wafer fabrication operation at this location," says Dr. Edvard Kälvesten, CEO, Board Member and Founder of Silex Microsystems AB.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7cf385ee9e448006ec0f13b63e60ca43

Dr. Arne Schneider and Dr. Edvard Kälvesten


Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-231?7549?7000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


14.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1257655

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1257655  14.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
