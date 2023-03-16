EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend

Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2022 Annual Report



16.03.2023 / 07:55 CET/CEST

Preliminary financial figures and forecast confirmed - dividend proposal raised to 0.75 Euro per share

Dortmund, March 16, 2023: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for fiscal year 2022. The preliminary financials and the forecast from mid-February are confirmed in full.

Based on the very positive business and earnings development in the past fiscal year the supervisory and management boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023, a 15.4% higher dividend compared to the previous year, meaning 0.75 Euro per share (Previous year: 0.65 Euro per share).

“Elmos once again succeeded in fiscal year 2022 in significantly exceeding the already strong performance of the previous year by achieving new records in sales, profitability, and new design wins. We also want our shareholders to participate appropriately in this very successful development. We are therefore increasing the dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting to 0.75 Euro per share, while simultaneously maintaining the financial flexibility required for the Company’s further strategic development,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Based on the current order book and available capacities, Elmos still expects to generate sales of more than 560 million Euro in fiscal year 2023 (an increase of at least 25% year on year) and an EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The expansion of testing capacities in Asia will be continued in the current year, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. Despite the continued high level of investments and R&D expenses for future growth, the company expects to generate an adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2023 at the level of the previous year (14.9 million Euro) ± 10 million Euro. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.05 EUR/USD.

The Elmos 2022 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here).

Overview of the financial figures

The preliminary financial figures from mid-February 2023 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in millions of Euro/percent, unless otherwise stated):

2022 2021 Diff. Q4/22 Q4/21 Diff. Sales 447.2 322.1 38.9% 125.5 85.3 47.1% Gross profit 207.5 144.7 43.5% 63.2 43.3 46.2% Gross margin in % 46.4% 44.9% 50.4% 50.7% Research and development 55.5 48.7 14.1% 15.4 11.0 40.6% Operating Income 110.0 59.9 83.7% 35.0 22.1 58.4% EBIT 110.1 60.0 83.6% 35.7 21.7 64.6% EBIT margin in % 24.6% 18.6% 28.4% 25.4% Consolidated net income

after non-controlling interests 71.4

39.8 79.3% 22.0

14.2 55.0% Basic earnings per share (Euro) 4.17 2.24 86.6% 1.29 0.83 54.9% Capital expenditues 73.0 60.0 21.6% 20.9 18.4 13.7% Capital expenditures in % 16.3% 18.6% 16.7% 21.6% Adjusted free cash flow 14.9 11.1 33.7% -6.3 -10.5 -40.4%

Definitions of selected financial indicators

- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses

- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including proceeds from additions to the scope of consolidation)

- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2022 at www.elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

