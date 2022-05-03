Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 due to the positive business development in the first quarter 2022, the current order situation and the available wafer capacities. For the fiscal year 2022, the company now expects Group sales of more than 400 million Euro (old guidance: more than 370 million Euro) and an operating EBIT margin of 21% ± 2 percentage points of sales (old guidance: 20% ± 2 percentage points). The anticipated operating EBIT margin does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. The expansion of test capacities will be continued, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales (old guidance: 16% ± 2 percentage points). For fiscal year 2022, the company still expects to generate a positive operating adjusted free cash flow above the previous year (11.1 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 EUR/USD.

In the first quarter 2022, thanks to consistently high demand Group sales increased by 25%, or 19.3 million Euro, to 96.4 million Euro (Q1 2021: 77.1 million Euro). As a result of the strong growth EBIT improved as well in the first quarter to 19.5 million Euro (Q1 2021: 12.2 million Euro) ? despite persistently high material prices as well as effects relating to the allocation and the pandemic. The EBIT margin rose by 4.4 percentage points compared with the prior-year quarter to 20.2% (Q1 2021: 15.8%).

Capital expenditures amounted to 11.1 million Euro in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2021: 5.7 million Euro) and relate mainly to the planned expansion of test capacities. At 30.4 million Euro, adjusted free cash flow was well above the prior-year quarter despite the growth investments (Q1 2021: 22.4 million Euro).

Quarterly statement Q1 2022

Further information on the first quarter 2022 of Elmos Semiconductor SE will be published in the quarterly statement Q1 2022 on May 5, 2022. This statement will be available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 5, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

