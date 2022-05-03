Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elmos Semiconductor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/03 12:41:42 pm EDT
52.50 EUR   +9.26%
12:18pElmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2022
EQ
03/28ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Notes to the AGM 2022
PU
03/28INFORMATION ON AGENDA ITEM 6 : Remuneration report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2022

05/03/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2022

03-May-2022 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 due to the positive business development in the first quarter 2022, the current order situation and the available wafer capacities. For the fiscal year 2022, the company now expects Group sales of more than 400 million Euro (old guidance: more than 370 million Euro) and an operating EBIT margin of 21% ± 2 percentage points of sales (old guidance: 20% ± 2 percentage points). The anticipated operating EBIT margin does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. The expansion of test capacities will be continued, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales (old guidance: 16% ± 2 percentage points). For fiscal year 2022, the company still expects to generate a positive operating adjusted free cash flow above the previous year (11.1 million Euro). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 EUR/USD.

In the first quarter 2022, thanks to consistently high demand Group sales increased by 25%, or 19.3 million Euro, to 96.4 million Euro (Q1 2021: 77.1 million Euro). As a result of the strong growth EBIT improved as well in the first quarter to 19.5 million Euro (Q1 2021: 12.2 million Euro) ? despite persistently high material prices as well as effects relating to the allocation and the pandemic. The EBIT margin rose by 4.4 percentage points compared with the prior-year quarter to 20.2% (Q1 2021: 15.8%).

Capital expenditures amounted to 11.1 million Euro in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2021: 5.7 million Euro) and relate mainly to the planned expansion of test capacities. At 30.4 million Euro, adjusted free cash flow was well above the prior-year quarter despite the growth investments (Q1 2021: 22.4 million Euro).

Quarterly statement Q1 2022
Further information on the first quarter 2022 of Elmos Semiconductor SE will be published in the quarterly statement Q1 2022 on May 5, 2022. This statement will be available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 5, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-231?7549?7000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

03-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575
Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1342553

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1342553  03-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342553&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
12:18pElmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2022
EQ
03/28ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Notes to the AGM 2022
PU
03/28INFORMATION ON AGENDA ITEM 6 : Remuneration report 2021
PU
03/24ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : Managers' Transactions Notification 03/23/2022
PU
03/24ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/17Elmos Semiconductor SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/17Elmos Semiconductor SE publishes 2021 Annual Report
EQ
03/17Elmos Semiconductor SE Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
03/17ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : publishes 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/09ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Dynamic rear light with customized design options for styling and..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 381 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2022 54,7 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net cash 2022 33,2 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 822 M 864 M 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 48,05 €
Average target price 58,63 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Member-Management Board
Guido Meyer Division Manager-Wafer Production
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE-17.86%864
NVIDIA CORPORATION-33.59%489 109
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-12.52%472 180
BROADCOM INC.-13.38%235 313
INTEL CORPORATION-12.70%183 826
QUALCOMM, INC.-20.56%162 702