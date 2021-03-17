Log in
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
Elmos Semiconductor : publishes 2020 Annual Report

03/17/2021 | 03:39am EDT
Proposed dividend of 0.52 Euro per share stable in spite of Corona crisis

Dortmund, March 17, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for 2020. The preliminary financial data and the forecast of February 17, 2021 are confirmed in full.

The supervisory and management boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2021, a stable dividend compared to the previous year of 0.52 Euro per share.

'Last year we were able to successfully manage the major challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time reached important strategic milestones. The unchanged high dividend proves our financial strength even in times of crisis and underscores that we are convinced of the future success of Elmos', says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

In the first quarter of 2021, Elmos still expects to generate sales of 76 million Euro (± 3 million Euro). The EBIT margin is expected at 14.5% (± 1.5 percentage points). The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD.

The Elmos 2020 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here).

Overview of the financial figures
The preliminary financial figures from mid-February 2021 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in millions of Euro/percent, unless otherwise stated):

2020

20191

Diff.

Q4/20

Q4/191

Diff.

Sales

232.6

273.4

-14.9%

68.7

75.7

-9.3%

Gross profit

92.6

125.6

-26.3%

27.9

34.5

-19.1%

Gross margin in %

39.8%

45.9%

40.6%

45.6%

Reasearch and development

47.7

40.7

17.3%

11.8

11.1

5.9%

Operating income

8.5

41.4

-79.3%

7.4

12.8

-42.4%

EBIT (reported)

8.7

29.8

-70.8%

8.9

-0.1

n/a

EBIT (before restructuring)2

8.7

40.9

-78.7%

8.9

11.0

-19.1%

EBIT margin (before restructuring)2 in %

3.7%

15.0%

13.0%

14.6%

Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests

6.4

18.5

-65.4%

5.8

1.1

>100%

Basic earnings per share (Euro)

0.35

0.94

-63.2%

0.32

0.06

>100%

Capital expenditures

18,8

43.6

-57.0%

5.9

10.9

-46.0%

Capital expenditures in %

8.1%

14.8%3

8.6%

14.4%4

Adjusted free cash flow

3.6

76.9

-95.3%

1.1

0.7

48.5%

1 Prior-year figures were adjusted; for purposes of comparison, information regarding the consolidated income statement relates exclusively to continuing operations.
2 Without consideration of the restructuring expenses for the termination of the cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute IMS.
3 Percentage shown relates to sales from continuing and discontinued operations of 294,835 thousand Euro.
4 Percentage shown relates to sales from continuing and discontinued operations of 75,689 thousand Euro.

Definitions of selected financial indicators
- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including payments from disposals of consolidated companies and payments for shares)
- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses
- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report at www.elmos.com

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations,
Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000
Email: invest[at]elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
