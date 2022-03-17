Log in
Elmos Semiconductor : publishes 2021 Annual Report

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Dividend proposal of 0.65 Euro per share reflects record year

Dortmund, March 17, 2022: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today published its financial statements and Annual Report for fiscal year 2021. The preliminary financials and the forecast from mid-February are confirmed in full.

Based on the very positive development in the past fiscal year the supervisory and management boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022, a 25% higher dividend compared to the previous year, meaning 0.65 Euro per share (Previous year: 0.52 Euro per share).

"We have managed the challenges of the semiconductor allocation and the pandemic very well and were excited about a triple record in sales, operating EBIT and for design wins in fiscal year 2021. We want our shareholders to benefit from this very positive performance and therefore propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 0.65 Euro per share for fiscal year 2021 - another record high," says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. "Apart from the operating successes, we also achieved important strategic milestones over the past year. We have further improved our strong basis for the future development of Elmos and are thus well prepared for further growth," Dr. Schneider continues.

For fiscal year 2022 Elmos continues to expect sales growth of at least 15% to more than 370 million Euro and an operating EBIT margin of 20% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The anticipated operating EBIT margin for 2022 does not include any effects from a possible closing of the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB. The expansion of test capacities will be continued in the current year, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 16% ± 2 percentage points of sales. Despite the high level of capital expenditures and development expenses for future growth, the Company expects to generate a positive operating adjusted free cash flow above the previous year (11.1 million Euro) in fiscal year 2022. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.

The Elmos 2021 Annual Report is available at www.elmos.com (here).

Overview of the financial figures
The preliminary financial figures from mid-February 2022 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in millions of Euro/percent, unless otherwise stated):

2021

2020

Diff.

Q4/21

Q4/20

Diff.

Sales

322.1

232.6

38.5%

85.3

68.7

24.2%

Gross profit

144.7

92.6

56.3%

43.3

27.9

55.0%

Gross margin in %

44.9%

39.8%

50.7%

40.6%

Research and development

48.7

47.7

2.0%

11.0

11.8

-6.9%

Operating Income

59.9

8.5

7.0x

22.1

7.4

3.0x

EBIT

60.0

8.7

6.9x

21.7

8.9

2.4x

EBIT margin in %

18.6%

3.7%

25.4%

13.0%

Consolidated net income after non-controlling interests

39.8

6.4

6.2x

14.2

5.8

2.5x

Basic earnings per share (Euro)

2.24

0.35

6.4x

0.83

0.32

2.6x

Capital expenditues

60.0

18.8

3.2x

18.4

5.9

3.1x

Capital expenditures in %

18.6%

8.1%

21.6%

8.6%

Adjusted free cash flow

11.1

3.6

3.1x

-10.5

1.1

n/a

Definitions of selected financial indicators
- Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses
- Adjusted free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (including payments for additions to shares/proceeds from additions to the scope of consolidation)
- Further information on the key figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2021 at www.elmos.com

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000
Email: invest[at]elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
