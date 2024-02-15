FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Elmos Sem iconductor shares were in demand in pre-market trading on Thursday. On Tradegate, they rose by almost 8 percent compared to the Xetra close to just under 72 euros and led the winners in the small-cap index SDax. This would put them back above the 200-day line as a longer-term trend indicator, which runs at just over EUR 70.

The semiconductor company generated earnings before interest and taxes of a good 43 million euros in the final quarter. This was a good 15 percent more than analysts had expected on average in their forecasts. One trader said that the market was now betting that the good profitability would continue in the current year and that Elmos would reach the upper end of the target range for margins./bek/jha/