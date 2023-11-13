EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

Elmos targets 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for its own activities by 2026 and climate neutrality by 2035



Dortmund, November 13, 2023: Elmos Semiconductor SE has set ambitious climate targets in its sustainability strategy with the aim of actively reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change.

In a first step, Elmos plans to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its own activities, i.e., Scope 1 and 2 emissions, by 40% until 2026 compared to the base year 2022. In order to achieve this significant reduction, GHG emissions are to be cut by 10% annually over the next four years. Elmos aims for its own activities to be completely climate neutral by 2035.

After the sale of the wafer fab in Dortmund to Littelfuse Inc. has received regulatory approval, the Elmos climate targets and corporate carbon footprint are based on the future organizational structure of a fabless company without its own wafer fab. The company targets include direct GHG emission from its own sources (Scope 1) and indirect emissions from externally procured energy (Scope 2) at all Elmos Group sites excluding the wafer fab in Dortmund.

“Elmos’ innovative semiconductors have been helping to increase environmental protection and efficiency for many years now. Our ambitious climate targets represent another step towards improved climate action and a more livable future,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Elmos will be holding a conference call on its ESG activities (in English) for analysts and investors on November 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (CET).

More information on sustainability at Elmos is available on our sustainability website at:

http://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/company/sustainability

