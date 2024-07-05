Tolle re-launches fresh milk in Pure-Pak® cartons

Hungary's second largest milk brand Tolle re-launches fresh milk in Pure-Pak® cartons.

Tolnatej PLC is making huge investments in Tolle, Hungary's number two milk brand. Thanks to a new packaging partnership with Elopak, Tolnatej has decided to relaunch all its nationally distributed fresh Tolle brand by switching from competitor's carton format to Pure-Pak® Sense cartons.

Established in 1995, Tonatej's Tolle has become one of the most popular fresh milk brands in Hungary. Today, the dairy processes 20% of the country's milk. The company is proudly one of the few businesses with Hungarian owners and produces over 260 million liters annually, with plans to increase the volume to over 300 million liters through investments in production efficiencies.

Part of these plans was the recent investment in a new 1 100 sqm fresh milk production hall at its site in Szekszárd, southern Hungary. In partnership with Elopak, Tolnatej has installed two new Shikoku SPS70UC fresh milk carton filling machines. From May 2024, all Tolle-branded fresh milk and flavored milk is packaged in 1 liter and 500 ml Pure-Pak® cartons and distributed in the cool chain with 33 days shelf life.

Partnership delivers efficiency and reliability.

"The new partnership started in 2023 and has kicked off with excellent teamwork from Elopak's market unit in Hungary. The two filling lines already provide 95% efficiency, benefiting production with less downtime, nearly zero waste and reduced systems costs." Tolnatej CEO Mr. Attila Koller

For Tolnatej, Elopak's high efficiency and reliability support continuous investments in product innovation and production modernization.

"The installation and operation of the new fresh milk production facility has provided us with more opportunities for optimizing shifts, staff deployment, and further efficiencies," adds Mr. Attila Koller

We are proud to support Tolnatej's strong family value proposition and high quality standards with a sustainable packaging concept and reliable system. Our Pure-Pak® cartons ensures the brand a modern attractive look and feel, and consumers more convenient handling.

"Elopak provided the best rated tethered cap solution and a carton that presents an attractive pack with unmatched functionality. By delivering on production and packaging efficiency, Elopak helps us meet customers' high expectations in the fresh market and keep pace with constantly changing demands for healthy and balanced nutrition." Mr. Attila Koller.

