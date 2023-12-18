Official ELORO RESOURCES LTD. press release

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first assay results from five (5) of the drill holes in its eleven (11) hole 5,267.7m definition drill program on the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department of southwestern Bolivia.

Tom Larsen, CEO of Eloro commented: “These latest drill hole results are very encouraging. They demonstrate substantive higher-grade intervals, especially for silver, in the potential starter pit mineral resource area that may now be potentially upgraded and expanded.”

Larsen continued, “Significant tin is present in several holes with grades up to 0.5 percent, highlighting the chances to expand and increase the grade of the tin resource which is a high priority exploration target in 2024. As we expected, the higher-grade silver and tin intercepts from this definition drill program are demonstrating selective higher-grade metal zonation within the starter pit area and the Tin (Sn-Ag-Pb) Domain. We expect to release results from the six (6) remaining definition drill holes in the first part of January 2024, concluding our first phase infill definition drilling program aimed to enhance grade and expand tonnage in the Santa Barbara starter pit area.”

The definition diamond drill program focussed on upgrading and expanding the higher-grade Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) Domain Type inferred mineral resource, which as previously reported (see Eloro press release dated October 17, 2023) contains an inferred mineral resource of 132 million tonnes at 24.3 g Ag/t, 1.11% Zn and 0.50% Pb (72.06 g Ag eq/t) at an NSR cutoff of $US25/t. The net NSR value of this higher-grade resource is US$34.40/t which is 3.75 times the estimated operating cost of US$9.20/t. Several of these holes also tested the adjacent Tin (Sn-Ag-Pb) Domain where high values of silver (Ag) have previously also been obtained in addition to tin.

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo. Executive Vice President, Exploration said: “The bulk of mineralization at Iska Iska, especially the high-grade Ag zones, occur within veins, vein breccias and veinlets that overall have a general west-northwest trend (300o). Channel sampling of a typical high-grade structure in the Santa Barbara adit (see Eloro press release dated April 21, 2021) returned 165 g Ag/t, 3.46% Pb and 0.46% Sn (310.25g Ag eq/t) over 166m which included a very high-grade section of 446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn (817.38g Ag eq/t) over 56.19m. This gives an excellent indication of the potential strike length of these high-grade Ag structures, as well as the potential for bonanza-type grades in them. Closer spaced drilling as expected, provides a better definition of these important mineralized structures, especially those with higher grade silver, which has the potential to increase the overall resource grade as well as expand resource tonnage.”

Pearson continued: “Work is continuing on the “ore-sorting” tests with metallurgical work on the concentrate samples produced at TOMRA in Germany being completed at Wardell Armstrong in Cornwall. In addition, our geophysicists are processing new IP data which will provide important information on potential extensions of the remarkable Iska Iska mineralizing system.”

Table 1 below lists significant results for the five drill holes reported. Figure 1 shows locations of all the definition drill holes completed with the holes with results released highlighted. Silver equivalent (g Ag/t) has been calculated using 3-year average metal prices and preliminary metallurgical recoveries (see note below Table 1 for more information).

DEFINITION DRILL PROGRAM

The definition drill program has been designed to fill-in major gaps in the block model as well as upgrade and expand the higher-grade zone both along and across strike in the general area of the potential starter pit. As noted by Micon International Limited, authors of the National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report detailing the initial Iska Iska mineral resource estimate (“MRE”)(see Eloro press release dated October 17, 2023), the highest-grade areas are also the best drilled. As drill density in the deposit is improved, it is expected that grade will increase due to better sample density. Initial results reported herein confirm that this is likely the case.

Table 2 lists the coordinates of the Definition Drill Holes with assay results reported in this release and holes for which assay results are pending. Figure 1 shows the locations of the definition drill holes with holes reported in this release highlighted in yellow.

Significant results in Hole DSB-61 are as follows:

279.22g Ag/t, 0.47% Pb and 0.43% Sn (339.82g Ag eq/t) over 62.84m from 87.44m to 150.28m

from 87.44m to 150.28m 37.15g Ag/t, 0.16% Zn, 0.78% Pb and 0.52% Sn (152.20g Ag eq/t) over 37.57m from 171.27m to 208.84m

from 171.27m to 208.84m 33.83g Ag/t, 1.53% Zn, 0.93% Pb and 0.14% Sn (130.88g Ag eq/t) over 178.99m from 229.78m to 408.77m including: 17.03 g Ag/t, 4.13% Zn, 1.30% Pb and 0.15% Sn (217.71g Ag eq/t) over 19.48m from 286.67m to 306.15m, 120.37 g Ag/t, 2.13% Zn, 1.57% Pb and 0.19% Sn (252.19g Ag eq/t) over 18.25m from 364.92m to 383.17m, and 175.23 g Ag/t, 2.44% Zn, 0.56% Pb and 0.12% Sn (275.45g Ag eq/t) over 9.11m from 398.20m to 407.31m

from 229.78m to 408.77m including: 36.69 g Ag/t, 1.00% Zn, 2.73% Pb and 0.34% Sn (193.19g Ag eq/t) over 13.46m from 424.04 to 437.50m

from 424.04 to 437.50m 43.54 g Ag/t, 0.63% Zn, 1.79% Pb and 0.18% Sn (135.24g Ag eq/t) over 9.07m from 457.08m to 466.15m

Hole DSB-62 intersected a very long mineralized intersection of 265.89m from 130.59m to 396.48m grading 7.84 g Ag/t, 1.51% Zn and 0.64% Pb (85.39g Ag eq/t) including higher grade sections:

25.65 g Ag/t, 2.24% Zn and 1.77% Pb (160.16g Ag eq/t) over 45.23m from 183.57m to 228.80m and

from 183.57m to 228.80m and 110.92 g Ag/t with minor Zn and Pb (107.98g Ag eq/t) over 21.25m from 477.85m to 499.10m

Holes DSB-59, DSB-58 and DSB-57 returned the following significant intersections:

51.19g Ag/t, 0.75% Zn and 0.44% Pb (98.85g Ag eq/t) over 55.93m from 28.81m to 84.74m (DSB-59) including: 31.65g Ag/t, 3.19% Zn, 1.21% Pb and 0.19% Sn (203.15g Ag eq/t) over 10.55m from 30.31m to 40.86m 192.92 g Ag/t with minor Zn and Pb (178.76g Ag eq/t) over 7.46m from 77.28m to 84.74m

from 28.81m to 84.74m including: 34.96 g Ag/t, 0.69% Zn, 0.70% Pb and 1.64% Sn (71.98g Ag eq/t) over 15.00m from 184.86m to 199.86m (DSB-58)

from 184.86m to 199.86m 15.74 g Ag/t, 1.39% Zn and 0.54% Pb (77.01g Ag eq/t) over 66.20m from 237.39m to 303.59m (DSB-58) including: 33.68 g Ag/t, 1.32% Zn and 1.18% Pb (105.15g Ag eq/t) over 7.50m from 237.39m to 244.89m and 19.27 g Ag/t, 2.13% Zn and 0.65% Pb (109.37g Ag eq/t) over 22.48m from 281.11m to 303.59m

from 237.39m to 303.59m including: 44.91 g Ag/t and 0.11%Sn (65.25 g Ag eq/t) over 25.97m from 13.91m to 39.88m (DSM-57)

from 13.91m to 39.88m 43.68 g Ag/t, 0.42% Zn and 0.38% Pb (71.70 g Ag eq/t) over 74.53m from 63.23m to 137.76m (DSM-57)

from 63.23m to 137.76m 132.33 g Ag/t, 0.23% Zn and 0.25% Pb (136.70g Ag eq/t) over 15.14m from 87.76m to 102.90m (DSM-57)

from 87.76m to 102.90m 55.24 g Ag/t, 0.96% Zn, 0.83% Pb and 0.26% Sn (149.47g Ag eq/t) over 10.58m from 235.89m to 246.47m (DSM-57)

from 235.89m to 246.47m 41.83 g Ag/t, 0.28% Zn, 0.23% Pb and 0.10% Sn (69.70g Ag eq/t) over 28.86m from 257.06m to 285.92m (DSM-57)

from 257.06m to 285.92m 43.45 g Ag/t, 0.24% Zn, 0.23% Pb and 0.12% Sn (74.56g Ag eq/t) over 10.56m from 361.44m to 372.00m (DSM-57)



Table 1: Diamond Drill Results as of December 18, 2023, Santa Barbara Deposit, Iska, Iska SANTA BARBARA DEFINITION DRILLING

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % g/t DSB-62 86.65 88.18 1.53 18.00 0.01 0.69 1.18 0.01 0.01 68.90 92.69 98.76 6.07 3.24 0.02 2.33 0.70 0.01 0.05 110.37 107.84 110.84 3.00 1.74 0.01 1.34 0.21 0.02 0.01 54.92 118.42 121.41 2.99 0.50 0.01 1.32 0.28 0.01 0.03 58.20 130.59 396.48 265.89 7.84 0.13 1.51 0.64 0.03 0.06 85.39 Incl. 183.57 228.80 45.23 25.65 0.04 2.24 1.77 0.11 0.09 160.16 413.17 414.67 1.50 9.00 0.01 1.24 0.60 0.00 0.13 89.44 477.85 499.10 21.25 110.92 0.04 0.05 0.01 0.02 0.04 107.98 DSB-61 6.01 8.54 2.53 72.80 0.03 0.00 0.29 0.02 0.15 98.71 19.71 24.37 4.66 30.31 0.03 0.01 1.21 0.05 0.36 121.07 31.80 33.32 1.52 92.70 0.02 0.00 0.14 0.02 0.05 94.43 40.80 48.30 7.50 31.66 0.07 0.01 1.06 0.01 0.21 91.63 87.44 150.28 62.84 279.22 0.08 0.09 0.47 0.53 0.43 339.82 160.78 162.28 1.50 53.20 0.10 0.13 0.61 0.11 0.40 139.30 171.27 208.84 37.57 37.15 0.07 0.16 0.78 0.08 0.52 152.20 219.31 220.79 1.48 28.50 0.04 0.05 1.92 0.01 0.10 89.37 229.78 408.77 178.99 33.83 0.06 1.53 0.93 0.02 0.14 130.88 Incl. 286.67 306.15 19.48 17.03 0.13 4.13 1.30 0.04 0.15 217.71 Incl. 364.92 383.17 18.25 120.37 0.11 2.13 1.57 0.02 0.19 252.19 Incl. 398.20 407.31 9.11 175.23 0.03 2.44 0.56 0.03 0.12 275.45 424.04 437.50 13.46 36.69 0.04 1.00 2.73 0.02 0.34 193.19 442.14 443.65 1.51 6.30 0.02 1.29 0.39 0.01 0.04 68.10 445.16 446.63 1.47 8.40 0.04 1.09 1.24 0.01 0.11 94.55 452.74 454.06 1.32 7.30 0.01 2.46 0.69 0.01 0.02 113.34 457.08 466.15 9.07 43.54 0.82 0.63 1.79 0.01 0.18 135.24 472.30 476.83 4.53 15.73 0.02 0.75 1.00 0.02 0.10 82.60 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % g/t DSB-59 28.81 84.74 55.93 51.19 0.07 0.75 0.44 0.03 0.09 98.85 Incl. 30.31 40.86 10.55 31.65 0.02 3.19 1.21 0.06 0.19 203.15 Incl. 77.28 84.74 7.46 192.92 0.29 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.04 178.76 345.82 350.31 4.49 98.23 0.11 0.01 0.01 0.76 0.63 204.11 DSB-58 174.31 175.80 1.49 1.40 0.02 1.42 0.32 <0.01 <0.01 59.06 184.86 199.86 15.00 34.96 0.01 0.69 0.70 0.01 <0.01 71.98 210.35 219.44 9.09 12.00 0.02 1.96 0.53 0.01 0.01 93.22 237.39 303.59 66.20 15.74 0.08 1.39 0.54 0.01 0.01 77.01 Incl. 237.39 244.89 7.50 33.68 0.17 1.32 1.18 0.01 0.01 105.15 Incl. 281.11 303.59 22.48 19.27 0.08 2.13 0.65 0.01 0.01 109.37 314.14 315.64 1.50 9.70 0.56 2.00 0.42 0.01 0.01 90.46 357.68 359.18 1.50 1.70 0.02 1.50 0.12 0.01 0.01 58.65 375.72 378.68 2.96 6.67 0.01 1.67 0.19 0.01 0.01 70.60 DSB-57 13.91 39.88 25.97 44.91 0.19 0.00 0.20 0.01 0.11 65.25 63.23 137.76 74.53 43.68 0.03 0.42 0.38 0.04 0.05 71.70 Incl. 87.76 102.90 15.14 132.33 0.04 0.23 0.25 0.11 0.04 136.70 152.80 192.12 39.32 6.97 0.01 0.71 0.23 0.02 0.04 44.23 208.61 213.22 4.61 52.86 0.22 0.39 0.24 0.18 0.17 96.76 235.89 246.47 10.58 55.24 0.02 0.96 0.83 0.01 0.26 149.47 257.06 285.92 28.86 41.83 0.05 0.28 0.23 0.01 0.10 69.60 293.44 310.04 16.60 14.65 0.04 0.84 0.31 0.01 0.10 67.95 320.63 323.63 3.00 57.50 0.03 0.14 0.38 0.02 0.02 68.93 361.44 372.00 10.56 43.45 0.06 0.24 0.23 0.05 0.12 74.56 387.05 388.62 1.57 114.00 0.02 0.17 0.04 0.05 0.17 137.98 399.12 402.12 3.00 83.50 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.01 0.06 89.19 432.44 433.92 1.48 204.00 0.54 0.25 0.08 0.49 1.31 433.64 441.51 443.01 1.50 56.00 0.92 0.10 0.09 0.02 0.80 203.66









Note: True width is approximately 80% of core length. Ag eq is calculated using 3-year average metal prices of Ag = US$22.52/oz, Zn = US$1.33/lb , Pb = 0.95/lb and Sn = US$12.20/lb, and preliminary metallurgical recoveries of Ag = 88%, Zn = 87%, Pb= 80% and Sn = 50%.







Figure 1: Location Map of Definition Drill Holes, Santa Barbara, Iska Iska. Holes in this release are highlighted in yellow circles.











Table 2: Summary of Diamond Drill Hole Coordinates for Holes Reported and with Assays Pending at Iska Iska as of December 18, 2023. SUMMARY DIAMOND DRILLING ISKA ISKA Hole No. Type Collar Easting Collar Northing Elev Azimuth Angle Hole Length (m) Santa Barbara Definition Drill Holes Reported DSB-57 S 205418.2 7656281.2 4208.8 235° -50° 500.3 DSB-58 S 205618.0 7656188.0 4115.3 235° -60° 500.3 DSB-59 S 205353.0 7656218.0 4239.8 270° -60° 500.4 DSB-61 S 205291.8 7656099.4 4269.2 180° 90 509.4 DSB-62 S 205448.0 7656073.1 4182.4 235° -60° 500.3 Subtotal 2510.7 Santa Barbara Surface Definition Drill Holes with Assays Pending DSB-60 S 205356.5 7656220.6 4239.8 235° -50° 500.3 DSB-63 S 205575.4 7656049.8 4111.7 235° -65° 491.3 DSB-64 S 205145.0 7656048.0 4305.3 270° -85° 264.0 DSB-65 S 205222.7 7656170.0 4315.4 90° -85° 500.4 DSB-66 S 205318.0 7656172.0 4251.7 90° -85° 500.5 DSB-67 S 205256.7 7655998.9 4264.1 10° -85° 500.5 Subtotal 2757.0 TOTAL 5267.7 S = Surface UG=Underground; collar coordinates in metres; azimuth and dip in degrees. Total drilling completed since the start of the program on September 20, 2020 is 103,198.5m in 148 drill holes (34 underground drill holes and 114 surface drill holes).







Qualified Person (“QP”)



The inaugural MRE for Iska Iska outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report (see Eloro press release dated October 17, 2023) has been prepared by Micon International Limited. Independent QPs for the Technical Report are Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Richard Gowans, P.Eng., Ing. Alan J. San Martin, MAusIMM (CP) and Abdul Aziz, Drame, P.Eng., all of whom are independent QP’s as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Murahwi completed site visits in January 2020 and November 2022.

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, Eloro and a QP as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Pearson who has more than 48 years of worldwide mining exploration, development and production experience, including extensive work in South America, manages the overall technical program, working closely with Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo. General Manager of Eloro’s Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza S.R.L., and a Qualified Person in the context of NI 43-101, who has supervised all field work carried out at Iska Iska.

Eloro utilized both ALS and AHK for drill core analyses, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS were prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda’s preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory.

Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories were prepared in a preparation facility installed and managed by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru. Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is followed the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols.

About Iska Iska

Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, wholly controlled by the Title Holder, Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. and is located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro has an option to earn a 100% interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene possibly collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6km by 1.8km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potosí and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi located in the same geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On November 18, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of a significant breccia pipe with extensive silver polymetallic mineralization just east of the Huayra Kasa underground workings and a high-grade gold-bismuth zone in the underground workings. On November 24, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of the SBBP approximately 150m southwest of the Huayra Kasa underground workings.

Subsequently, on January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the SBBP including the discovery hole from 0.0m to 257.5m. Subsequent drilling has confirmed significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent CBP. A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned 164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu over 166m including 446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu and 0.056%Sn over 257.5m, Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which along with geophysical data has defined an extensive target zone. On October 17, 2023, Eloro filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report outlining the initial inferred MRE for Iska Iska, prepared by Micon International Limited. The MRE was reported in two domains, the Polymetallic (Ag-Zn-Pb) Domain which is primarily in the east and south of the Santa Barbara deposit and the Tin (Sn-Ag-Pb) Domain which is primarily in the west and north. The Polymetallic Domain is estimated to contain 560Mt at 13.8 g Ag/t, 0.73% Zn & 0.28% Pb at an NSR cutoff of US$9.20 for potential open pit and an NSR cutoff of US$34.40 for potential underground. The majority of the mineral resource is contained in the constraining pit which has a stripping ratio of 1:1.

The Polymetallic Domain contains a higher-grade mineral resource at a NSR cutoff of $US25/t of 132 million tonnes at 1.11% Zn, 0.50% Pb and 24.3 g Ag/t which has a net NSR value of US$34.40/t which is 3.75 the estimated operating cost of US$9.20/t. The Tin Domain which is adjacent the Polymetallic Domain and does not overlap, is estimated to contain a mineral resource of 110Mt at 0.12% Sn, 14.2 g Ag/t and 0.14% Pb but is very under drilled.

The Company has completed a 5,267.7m definition drill program to expand the higher-grade mineral resource in the Polymetallic Domain and has commenced a preliminary economic evaluation (PEA) led by Lycopodium.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



