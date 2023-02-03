Eloro Resources Announces RSU Grants

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) announces it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to its senior officers pursuant to the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan.



The Company’s Long Term Investment Plan aims to compensate and reward its directors, officers, consultants and employees for working towards the Company’s long-term objectives, in alignment with the shareholders’ best interests. All of the RSUs granted have performance related milestones in connection with the advancement of the Company’s Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia, which would need to be satisfied in order to vest by December 31, 2026.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine.

