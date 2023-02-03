Advanced search
ELORO RESOURCES LTD.

(ELO)
2023-02-03
3.150 CAD   -1.56%
01/31Eloro Resources Jumps 5% As Details 'Remarkable' Drill Results From Iska Iska Project
MT
Eloro Resources Announces RSU Grants

02/03/2023
TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) announces it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to its senior officers pursuant to the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan.

The Company’s Long Term Investment Plan aims to compensate and reward its directors, officers, consultants and employees for working towards the Company’s long-term objectives, in alignment with the shareholders’ best interests. All of the RSUs granted have performance related milestones in connection with the advancement of the Company’s Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia, which would need to be satisfied in order to vest by December 31, 2026.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO, or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President, at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company (forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering). There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend to update any such forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -3,38 M -2,53 M -2,53 M
Net cash 2023 9,49 M 7,09 M 7,09 M
P/E ratio 2023 -64,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 238 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas G. Larsen President and Chief Executive Officer
Miles A. Nagamatsu Chief Financial Officer
Alexander S. Horvath Independent Director & Chief Technology Officer
Francis Sauvé Independent Director
Dusan Berka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELORO RESOURCES LTD.-17.74%179
NEWMONT CORPORATION14.81%41 616
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION11.07%33 994
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED10.02%25 071
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.65%20 248
POLYUS0.00%16 132