    ELO   CA2899003008

ELORO RESOURCES LTD.

(ELO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-07-29 pm EDT
4.250 CAD   +4.94%
12:33pELORO RESOURCES : Annual Information Form
PU
12:33pELORO RESOURCES : Management Discussion and Analysis - March 31, 2022 - Eloro Resources Ltd.
PU
12:33pELORO RESOURCES : Annual Audited Financials - March 31, 2022 - Eloro Resources Ltd.
PU
Eloro Resources : Annual Audited Financials - March 31, 2022 - Eloro Resources Ltd.

07/30/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
Eloro Resources Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Statements

March 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Eloro Resources Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Eloro Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the Management Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Stephen McCourt.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Licensed Public Accountants

July 29, 2022

Toronto, Ontario

Eloro Resources Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at March 31,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

9,437,277

28,266,056

Receivables

316,437

161,965

Marketable securities

17,250

40,000

Prepaid expenses

524,725

178,729

10,295,689

28,646,750

Right-of-use asset

4

210,663

31,976

Option payment advance

5

250,880

-

Exploration and evaluation

6 and 12

27,138,256

9,130,143

37,895,488

37,808,869

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,021,318

1,574,928

Current portion of lease liability

7

39,686

33,967

1,061,004

1,608,895

Lease liabiity

176,588

-

1,237,592

1,608,895

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8

57,613,920

53,904,648

Warrants

8

8,889,045

9,279,680

Contributed surplus

8

10,502,025

6,320,536

Foreign currency reserve

146,713

82,892

Deficit

(40,493,806)

(33,387,782)

36,657,897

36,199,974

37,895,488

37,808,870

Commitments and contingencies

13

Subsequent events

15

Approved by the Board:

Thomas Larsen

Francis Sauve

Director

Director

1

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

Eloro Resources Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Years ended March 31,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

Expenses

Professional fees

348,449

89,658

Consulting fees

12

339,000

243,000

Financing bonus

8 and 12

280,000

-

Stock-based compensation

8 and 12

4,754,000

3,397,000

Investor relations and marketing

12

855,495

545,255

General and office

315,178

214,907

Travel

111,955

30,621

Depreciation

4

43,064

42,636

Accretion of interest

7

4,109

3,496

Financing fee

-

30,000

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

19,824

72,832

Gain on sale of marketable securities

-

(5,805)

Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities

22,750

(12,750)

Impairment of exploration and evaluation

5

5,928

1,008

Refundable tax credit notices of assessment

9 and 15

60,000

14,000

Other income

(53,729)

(1,139)

7,106,024

4,664,718

Loss for the year

(7,106,024)

(4,664,718)

Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent years (net of tax)

Currency translation adjustment

63,821

13,908

Comprehensive loss for the year

(7,042,203)

(4,650,810)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.11)

(0.10)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

62,062,792

47,393,377

2

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eloro Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 16:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
