Eloro Resources Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska Project

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Eloro”) (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an updated technical report (“Technical Report”) on the Company’s Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project, prepared by Micon International Limited (“Micon”) and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.



Eloro also announces that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except Québec.

Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

The Technical Report supports the interpretation of the drilling and other exploration results thus far, and details Eloro’s next exploration phase leading to the estimation of mineral resources. Micon’s conclusions in the Technical Report include the following:

The potential of the Iska Iska Project is unquestionable in terms of its regional geological setting. It is in the midst of a proven metallogenic district with well-established world-class mines such as Cerro Rico de Potosi, Chorolque, and San Vicente. The fact that nearby mines of the Bolivian polymetallic type are operating profitably, is positive for the current drill definition and metallurgical investigations at Iska Iska.





Proximity of the deposit to surface offers an opportunity/potential for both open pit and underground exploitation, especially in the Santa Barbara – Huayra Kasa area.





Geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and diamond drilling have revealed a potentially large deposit of significance but yet to be converted into a resource. So far, the mineralization/deposit is isotropic, lacking any preferred alignment; this is corroborated by variography and downhole IP surveys.





All holes drilled across the project to date display intervals of alteration and significant mineralization, and the limits of the system have not yet been delineated. The deposit is wide open for expansion in all directions.





The “epicentre” of mineralization appears to be in the Santa Barbara adit area, where the highest grades and widest widths have been encountered to date. Therefore, resource development and expansion should radiate outwards from here.

In making recommendations in the Technical Report, Micon states: Eloro’s nearer term objective is a maiden mineral resource estimate within this large target area. This work is advancing well with the initial mineral resource targeted to be completed in Q3 2022. Exploration drilling is also planned on other major targets in the Iska Iska Caldera Complex including the Porco and Mina 2 areas. Accordingly, Micon recommends a two-pronged approach for Eloro to achieve its objectives, namely an initial phase of geophysics and additional delineation drilling followed by a second phase of resource expansion and preliminary economic assessment.

Final Base Shelf Prospectus

The base shelf prospectus filed by Eloro will allow Eloro to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus of up to C$100 million, in aggregate, of common shares, warrants and units, or any combination thereof, from time to time during the 25-month period during which the base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

Eloro has filed the base shelf prospectus to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any securities of the Company at this time.

A copy of the final short form base shelf prospectus is available under Eloro’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Eloro’s Executive Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

