  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Eloro Resources Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    ELO   CA2899003008

ELORO RESOURCES LTD.

(ELO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:00 2023-03-02 pm EST
3.320 CAD   +0.61%
08:31aEloro Resources Ltd. to Commence Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange
GL
03/01Eloro Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Eloro Resources Obtains Conditional Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange
MT
Summary 
Summary

Eloro Resources Ltd. to Commence Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

03/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at the opening of the market on Monday, March 6, 2023 under its current trading symbol “ELO”. Concurrently with the listing on the TSX, the Company’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Thomas Larsen, Eloro’s CEO, stated, “We are pleased to have graduated to the premier Canadian exchange. Listing on the TSX will provide Eloro greater market visibility and increased access to capital to help drive the Company’s growth as it advances its flagship Iska Iska project in southern Bolivia.”

About Eloro Resources Ltd.
Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Through its Bolivian subsidiary, Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -3,38 M -2,48 M -2,48 M
Net cash 2023 9,49 M 6,97 M 6,97 M
P/E ratio 2023 -66,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 247 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart ELORO RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eloro Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,32 CAD
Average target price 9,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas G. Larsen President and Chief Executive Officer
Miles A. Nagamatsu Chief Financial Officer
Alexander S. Horvath Independent Director & Chief Technology Officer
Francis Sauvé Independent Director
Dusan Berka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELORO RESOURCES LTD.-14.65%182
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.57%34 879
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.09%28 708
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-9.79%21 519
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.88%18 789
POLYUS0.00%15 078