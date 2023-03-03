Eloro Resources Ltd. to Commence Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) at the opening of the market on Monday, March 6, 2023 under its current trading symbol “ELO”. Concurrently with the listing on the TSX, the Company’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.



Thomas Larsen, Eloro’s CEO, stated, “We are pleased to have graduated to the premier Canadian exchange. Listing on the TSX will provide Eloro greater market visibility and increased access to capital to help drive the Company’s growth as it advances its flagship Iska Iska project in southern Bolivia.”



About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Through its Bolivian subsidiary, Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

