Elos Medtech : 8 medtech trends shaping the future

The past couple of years have been different and tough with major challenges. However, looking at our results, customer relationships, and how we have taken care of our staff, we have managed to handle these challenges well. Let us look in the rearview mirror - as well as forward - to find out what trends will shape the future of the medtech industry.

The past couple of years has, of course, been marked by COVID-19. But by acting quickly and decisively in terms of furloughing staff and temporarily curtailing operations, we have been able to handle the pandemic successfully so far. Due to the pandemic, we have redoubled our focus on being responsive and having an even closer dialogue with our customers to adapt and reorganize our business in response to changing conditions. Thanks to these intensified efforts, we are moving forward in a stable position with strengthened customer relationships to continue our growth journey.

1. Strong outsourcing trend in medical devices

The outsourcing trend in medical devices remains strong. Multinational medtech companies want to outsource more production to subcontractors. For Elos Medtech, this is especially evident in orthopedics and our polymer business. Reports show that if the orthopedic market grows by five percent, the outsourcing market will grow slightly more.

2. Increased demand for medical device cleanrooms

A growing number of customers are demanding a higher standard of air quality, for example, in the production of medical devices. We are meeting this demand by extending our production site in Skara, Sweden. The first stage has been completed, and the office space and a new warehouse have been taken into use. The next step is to complete the production area, which will be built as an ISO Class 8 cleanroom.

3. Continued demand for dental products

Our dental business area has been hit the hardest by the pandemic. When many private dental clinics paused their operations as societies closed down, it resulted in a sharp decline in customer demand for both our proprietary dental products and contract-manufactured products. However, the dental clinics have reopened, the demand has increased again, and we continue to provide dental professionals with products for a seamless digital workflow.

4. China is the next important market in dentistry

Many implant companies see China, which has so far been dominated by domestic and Korean suppliers, as the next important market in dentistry. Our proprietary dental products are performing strongly, and we are gaining market acceptance both in China and on a global scale. For example, through our partnership agreement with Nobel Biocare, in which they will market Elos Medtech's products under our brand in addition to their own products.

5. A strong focus on digital workflow in dentistry

There is still a strong focus on the digital workflow in dentistry, and the interest in our Elos Accurate products is strong. We see great potential in the US and Chinese markets, which we will target chiefly in collaboration with the large implant companies and by building better support functions to meet our customers' needs.

6. Strong demand for intensive care products

In our polymer business area, some customers have reduced their orders due to the postponement or cancellation of treatments, while the demand from other customers has been exceptionally strong. One customer whose needs have increased strongly is Getinge. We produce components for their ventilators - a business that has increased sixfold in the past year. It is a great privilege to contribute to the manufacture of products that enable our customer to help people who are seriously ill with COVID-19 and need intensive care.

7. Down prioritized hearing implant operations

Although stable now, our Chinese operations have been hit by the pandemic. Sales of bone-anchored hearing implants have been down due to the cancellation of many operations. During the pandemic, this type of operation has had a lower priority as tens of thousands of operations have been put on hold. A major global healthcare deficit has been built up that will need to be managed over the coming years.

8. Increased demand in robotic surgery

A clear trend in orthopedics is the growth of robotic-assisted surgery. All major orthopedic companies are investing heavily in systems for robotic-assisted surgery. Our US business specializes in the manufacturing of pins and drills used in robotic-assisted surgery. We have received several orders, mostly for products used in the most standardized operations, such as hip and knee joint operations. To meet our customers' needs in this growing market and maintain our world-leading position, we have invested in expanded production capacity.



I hope this blog post provided some insight into Elos Medtech and trends that will shape the future of the medtech industry. For more info about us, visit our website.