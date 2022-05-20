Elos Medtech AB:s Hållbarhetsrapport 2021 (engelska)

ELOS MEDTECH CARES
Three sustainability areas
At Elos Medtech, we have identified three critical success factors for our sustainability agenda. In these, we have set goals to ensure that we make continuous improvements. The guiding principles for our sustainability management activities are described in our CARE areas. This is where our business has the greatest impact, and it is also here that we have the greatest opportunity to improve the health and quality of life for millions of patients.
Care for our business
Our focus is on delivering medical device and services of the right quality, at the right time and at the right price. We aim to be a first-class partner and offer our customers innovative, sustainable, and efficient solutions.
Care for our people
Our employees are our greatest asset, and committed employees go that extra mile, are more creative, and learn faster. Therefore, it is important for us to provide all employees with a safe work environment that encourages personal and professional development.
Care for our responsibilities
We operate in many places around the world and our employees represent a diversity of cultures and backgrounds. We strive to make a positive contribution to the communities in which we operate, and aim to minimize our environmental impact.
