Elos Medtech AB:s Hållbarhetsrapport 2021 (engelska)

Elos Medtech is a global CDMO company, with a responsibility that goes beyond just delivering high-quality medical devices. Our goal is to improve the lives of millions of patients, and to promote the more sustain­ able development of medical technology.

We take long-term financial, social, and environmental responsibility for our business and how it affects our stakeholders. Like all companies seeking growth and earnings, our challenge is to optimize our social and our environmental commitment in parallel. Through our activities, we contribute directly to some of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Our sustainability strategy is part of the Group's overall strategy and mission. We believe that customer-focused business