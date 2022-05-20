Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Elos Medtech AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELOS B   SE0000120776

ELOS MEDTECH AB (PUBL)

(ELOS B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/20 10:46:41 am EDT
266.00 SEK   -0.37%
10:55aELOS MEDTECH AB : s Hållbarhetsrapport 2021 (engelska)
PU
05/03Resolutions from Annual General Meeting of Elos Medtech AB (publ) 2022
AQ
05/03Elos Medtech AB Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elos Medtech AB:s Hållbarhetsrapport 2021 (engelska)

05/20/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

"

Transforming medical technology

and advancing quality of life worldwide

Content

  1. Elos Medtech Cares
  1. Care for our business
  1. Care for our people
  1. Care for our responsibilities
  1. Sustainability information
  1. Auditor's opinion

1 ELOS MEDTECH

ELOS MEDTECH CARES

Elos Medtech cares

Elos Medtech is a global CDMO company, with a responsibility that goes beyond just delivering high-quality medical devices. Our goal is to improve the lives of millions of patients, and to promote the more sustain­ able development of medical technology.

We take long-term financial, social, and environmental responsibility for our business and how it affects our stakeholders. Like all companies seeking growth and earnings, our challenge is to optimize our social and our environmental commitment in parallel. Through our activities, we contribute directly to some of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Our sustainability strategy is part of the Group's overall strategy and mission. We believe that customer-focused business

development and an ethical approach to our business relationships help us build a sustainable organization. Higher levels of job satisfaction, commitment, and motivation are the results when our employees feel that they can contribute to improvements, sustainable solutions, and patients' improved quality of life.

Elos Medtech AB's sustainability report has been prepared on the basis of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and refers to the 2021 financial year. The report covers production sites and the head office. Risks related to sustainability are described in connection with the information in Elos Medtech AB's general description of risk management in the Annual Report on pages 6-10.

2 ELOS MEDTECH

ELOS MEDTECH CARES

Three sustainability areas

At Elos Medtech, we have identified three critical success factors for our sustainability agenda. In these, we have set goals to ensure that we make continuous improvements. The guiding principles for our sustainability management activities are described in our CARE areas. This is where our business has the greatest impact, and it is also here that we have the greatest opportunity to improve the health and quality of life for millions of patients.

Care for our business

Our focus is on delivering medical device and services of the right quality, at the right time and at the right price. We aim to be a first-class partner and offer our customers innovative, sustainable, and efficient solutions.

Read more on page 4

Care for our people

Our employees are our greatest asset, and committed employees go that extra mile, are more creative, and learn faster. Therefore, it is important for us to provide all employees with a safe work environment that encourages personal and professional development.

Read more on page 6

Care for our responsibilities

We operate in many places around the world and our employees represent a diversity of cultures and backgrounds. We strive to make a positive contribution to the communities in which we operate, and aim to minimize our environmental impact.

Read more on page 8

3 ELOS MEDTECH

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elos Medtech AB published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 14:54:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELOS MEDTECH AB (PUBL)
10:55aELOS MEDTECH AB : s Hållbarhetsrapport 2021 (engelska)
PU
05/03Resolutions from Annual General Meeting of Elos Medtech AB (publ) 2022
AQ
05/03Elos Medtech AB Announces Board Changes
CI
05/03Elos Medtech AB Omits Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/26Elos Medtech Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2022
AQ
04/26Elos Medtech AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/12Elos Medtech publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021
AQ
04/07ELOS MEDTECH : Medical device manufacturing made sustainable
PU
04/06ELOS MEDTECH : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
03/31ELOS MEDTECH : The Nomination Committees proposal and reasoned statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2 154 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 9,09%
Chart ELOS MEDTECH AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Elos Medtech AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELOS MEDTECH AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jodie Gilmore Chief Executive Officer
Ewa Linsäter Chief Financial Officer
Lovisa Lander Chairman
Jeppe Elkjaer Magnusson Independent Director
Anders Ingemar Birgersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELOS MEDTECH AB (PUBL)-2.55%217
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-20.11%196 876
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.68%137 843
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.19%71 591
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.42%36 556
HOYA CORPORATION-26.33%36 134