Resolutions from the EGM of Elos Medtech AB (publ) held on 13 November 2023

Elos Medtech AB (publ) ("Elos Medtech" or the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting on Monday 13 November 2023 in Gothenburg.

Resolution on appointment of a special examiner

Shareholders representing 1,047,133 shares (corresponding to approximately 12.979 percent av the total number of shares in the Company) voted for the proposal to appoint a special examiner, which means that conditions for application of special examination to the Swedish Companies Registration Office are fulfilled.

The time period for the examination shall be the period from 3 May 2023 until the time when the application to appoint a special examiner has been received by the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The examination theme shall be to investigate whether the board of directors and the management have acted in accordance with law and the articles of association in connection with the Company's acquisition of Klingel Holding GmbH and the subsequent rights issue in the Company, including if minority shareholders in the Company have been unlawfully disadvantaged in favor of the majority shareholder in connection therewith.

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting, with complete decisions, will be uploaded to the Company's website.

