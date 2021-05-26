Log in
Elos Medtech : Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020

05/26/2021 | 05:13am EDT
Elos Medtech Annual Report 2020

ANNUAL REPORT AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

Contents

  1. Highlights of 2020
  2. This is Elos Medtech
  1. Comments by the CEO
  1. Goals and strategy

12 Elos Medtech Cares

20 Business areas

24 Share information

26 Management report

34 Consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income

35 Consolidated statement of financial position

37 Consolidated cash flow statement

38 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

39 Parent Company income statement

40 Parent Company balance sheet

42 Parent Company cash flow statement

43 Parent Company statement of changes in equity

44 Notes

65 Sustainability information

71 Corporate governance report

76 Auditor's report

80 Board of Directors

81 Senior management

82 Multi-year summary

83 Definitions of key performance indicators Annual84 Addresses and financial information

Report 2020

ELOS MEDTECH

THE YEAR IN BRIEF

Highlights of 2020

  • Net sales for the financial year decreased and amounted to SEK 580.0 (689.4) million, which is a decrease of 15.9 percent. After currency conversions, the decrease was 14.5 percent.
  • The operating profit for the year amounted to SEK 63.6 (65.3) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 11.0 (9.5) percent.
  • The profit after financial items amounted to SEK 43.2 (50.6) million, where net financial items were negatively affected by exchange rate differences of SEK -5.2 (0.7) million.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 36.0 (38.5) million, which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 4.47 (4.77).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 125.6 (102.4) million, amounting to SEK 69.3 (5.1) million after investments.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 (0.00) per share for the financial year.

Managing Covid-19

We have been affected by the pandemic but managed to ensure continued deliveries to our customers as well as a safe work- place for our employees during the year. By taking resolute action at all our sites, we were able to contain the infection, which was essential to our ability to deliver what our customers needed.

Continuous development of competitiveness in production

Through our focus on operational excellence and inspired by lean thinking, we worked week in week out to identify and implement improvements in our processes and work methods. Experience and knowledge were successfully shared and discussed in our global production team. These efforts yielded good results also in 2020 in the form of margin improvements.

New customers and businesses in all business areas

We secured new business and customers in all business areas during the year. The extension of our Skara site is underway. Together with the earlier reconstruction of our Memphis site this will give us ample capacity to meet the increasing demand in areas such as robotic-assisted surgery and diagnostics.

Elos Accurate® sees strong growth

Our proprietary dental products in the digital workflow saw very strong sales in 2020, despite the total standstill in the dental implant market in the second quarter. The year started with the signing of a new partnership agreement with Nobel Biocare. Early in the year, we received market clearance from the US FDA to start marketing our digital offering Elos Accurate Hybrid Base in the US.

Key performance indicators

2020

2019

Net sales, SEK million

580.0

689.4

Growth, %

-15.9

6.9

Operating profit before depreciation and amortiza-

tion (EBITDA), SEK million

123.6

125.6

Operating profit before depreciation and amortiza-

tion (EBITDA), %

21.3

18.2

Operating profit (EBIT), SEK million

63.6

65.3

Operating profit (EBIT), %

11.0

9.5

Profit after financial items, SEK million

43.2

50.6

Profit after tax, SEK million

36.0

38.5

Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK

4.47

4.77

Equity per share, SEK million

66.97

66.92

Return on equity, %

6.7

7.3

Return on operating capital, %

7.6

7.8

Equity ratio, %

53.9

52.2

Cash flow from operating activities, SEK million

125.6

102.4

Dividend, SEK1)

1.50

0.00

1) The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2021 that SEK 1.50 per share be paid.

Operating profit

%

SEK million

16

80

12

60

8

40

4

20

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

0

RörelseresultatOperating profit(EBIT)

RörelsemarginalOperating (EBIT(EBIT-marginal)margin)

ELOS MEDTECH 1

THIS IS ELOS MEDTECH

Global partner in development & design and manufacturing of technical medical devices

Elos Medtech is a global company specializing in medical technology. We have extensive expertise in the development, design and contract manufacturing of medical devices. Our customers are offered quality, competence and innovation through partnerships and the result is increased efficiency, improved profitability and high-quality products.

97 years of experience in the industry

Elos Medtech was founded in 1923 and today, with 522 employ- ees, is a leading player and a leading partner in the medical technology industry. We operate in three business areas: Dental, Orthopedics and Life Science. Life Science covers the diagnos- tics, hearing and diabetes markets as well as other medical areas.

High competence in selected segments

Elos Medtech has extensive specialist knowledge in development and design and series production in clearly defined segments. We specialize in products such as drills, screws, implants, pros- thetics, plates and instruments, primarily in titanium and stainless steel. We also manufacture parts for reusable metal syringes as well as injection-molded products and components for diagnostics and other disposable products in high-tech plastics. Development, design and manufacturing take place at our centers of excellence in Sweden, Denmark, the US and China, where we continuously invest in technology and expertise to improve our competitiveness and our ability to create value for our part- ners.

A qualitative overall solution

Elos Medtech's customers consist primarily of industry-leading multinational companies. We offer them a qualitative total solu- tion, Complete PerformanceTM, which includes an unbroken value chain from development and design to prototype, testing, serial production, and logistics. The purpose of the total solution is to strengthen our partnership with each individual customer, so that together we can develop and produce high-quality products efficiently and profitably. Based on our experience as a contract manufacturer, we have also built up a business focused on devel- oping, manufacturing and selling proprietary products in Dental, both as OEM products and under our own brand.

Strong market position

By specializing our manufacturing, we have been able to build expertise that has now given us a strong market position in selected product groups in our business areas. The combination of expertise and a close collaboration with our customers is the basis for our long-term,value-creating customer relationships. Elos Medtech was publicly quoted in 1989 and is today listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Small Cap.

Elos Medtech's main strengths

  • Experienced and focused global development and manufacturing partner in medical technology
  • Strong position in the main markets in selected product groups - USA,
    Europe and Asia
  • High quality focus in all areas and all processes
  • Product development opportunities and spirit of innovation
  • Innovative proprietary dental products
  • Efficient organization - short decision paths
  • Power to change through strategic divestments and acquisitions
  • Strong customer focus and long-term partnerships
  • Complete PerformanceTM - overall solution for the customer

Value-creating business model

Elos Medtech's business model is based on extensive experience, accumulated expertise and specialization in medical technology. Through our total solution Complete PerformanceTM, we create added value for our customers as well as a safe and stable workplace where our employees are encouraged to grow and develop, thus creating value for all our stakeholders.

  • ELOS MEDTECH

THIS IS ELOS MEDTECH

Dental implants and prosthetic products for digital production of bridges and crowns.

Parts for multiple-use syringes used for insulin treatment for diabetic patients.

Orthopedic plates are manufactured in different sizes and shapes depending on the type and location of the fracture.

HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography) fittings used in chromatography, analytical chemistry, to distinguish different molecules from each other. These products have a vital function in an HPLC system.

"10 million patients treated for their ill- nesses/injuries with products delivered by Elos Medtech"

A technically advanced combination product of polymer and metal, used in cancer treatment.

Screws for upper and lower back for treatment of for example scoliosis. These include monoaxial, polyaxial, cortical screws and similar.

Implants in surgery of the lumbar spine, for example, used in arthrodesis, usually performed with screws and metal grips that fix the vertebrae.

Bone-anchored implants for wrist surgery.

Pins and Wires are temporarily used during surgery for stabilization of fractures, for example in the foot.

Surgical drills and orthopedic pins used in fixation of fractures. These are manufactured in different diameters, appearances and lengths.

ELOS MEDTECH 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elos Medtech AB published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
