Elos Medtech : Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020

Managing Covid-19

We have been affected by the pandemic but managed to ensure continued deliveries to our customers as well as a safe work- place for our employees during the year. By taking resolute action at all our sites, we were able to contain the infection, which was essential to our ability to deliver what our customers needed.

Continuous development of competitiveness in production

Through our focus on operational excellence and inspired by lean thinking, we worked week in week out to identify and implement improvements in our processes and work methods. Experience and knowledge were successfully shared and discussed in our global production team. These efforts yielded good results also in 2020 in the form of margin improvements.