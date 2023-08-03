EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ElringKlinger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2023-q2-de.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2023-q2-en.pdf
Language:
|English
Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
