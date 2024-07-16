AFR: ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
July 16, 2024 at 04:09 am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ElringKlinger AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.07.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST
ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-pulse-magazin
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://elringklinger.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports-pulse-magazine
Elringklinger AG is a Germany-based automotive supplier. The Company operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces and sells parts and assemblies for vehicle engines, transmission units and exhaust systems, as well as battery and fuel cell components. The Aftermarket segment supplies a range of spare parts, such as cylinder-head gaskets and complete gasket sets. The Engineered Plastics segment develops, manufactures and sells products made from Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) plastic. The Services segment offers development and testing services for engines, as well as transmission and exhaust systems. The Industrial Parks segment is engaged in the lease and administration of buildings.