16.07.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST

ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024

Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-pulse-magazin



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024

Address: https://elringklinger.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports-pulse-magazine



