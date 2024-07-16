EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ElringKlinger AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST
16.07.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-pulse-magazin

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://elringklinger.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports-pulse-magazine

Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Internet: www.elringklinger.de

 
