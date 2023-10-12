EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ElringKlinger AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



12.10.2023 / 09:46 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023

Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2023-q3-de.pdf



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023

Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2023-q3-en.pdf



12.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

