12.10.2023 / 09:46 CET/CEST
ElringKlinger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2023-q3-de.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://elringklinger.de/investor/2023-q3-en.pdf

Language:English
Company:ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Internet:www.elringklinger.de

 
