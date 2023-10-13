Elringklinger AG is a Germany-based automotive supplier. The Company operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces and sells parts and assemblies for vehicle engines, transmission units and exhaust systems, as well as battery and fuel cell components. The Aftermarket segment supplies a range of spare parts, such as cylinder-head gaskets and complete gasket sets. The Engineered Plastics segment develops, manufactures and sells products made from Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) plastic. The Services segment offers development and testing services for engines, as well as transmission and exhaust systems. The Industrial Parks segment is engaged in the lease and administration of buildings.