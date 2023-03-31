Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  ElringKlinger AG
  News
  Summary
    ZIL2   DE0007856023

ELRINGKLINGER AG

(ZIL2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:31:06 2023-03-31 am EDT
9.468 EUR   -0.07%
05:24aElringklinger Ag : Contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat extended
EQ
03/28ElringKlinger AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/28Transcript : ElringKlinger AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2023
CI
ElringKlinger AG: Contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat extended

03/31/2023 | 05:24am EDT
EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ElringKlinger AG: Contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat extended (news with additional features)

31.03.2023 / 11:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat extended

The Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG has extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Thomas Jessulat by a further five years. Thomas Jessulat has been a member of the Management Board since 2016.

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 31, 2023 +++ At its most recent meeting, held in March 2023, the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG extended the contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat by a further five years until December 31, 2028. The current mandate ends on December 31, 2023.

Asked to comment, Klaus Eberhardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, "In extending the contract, we have acknowledged Thomas Jessulat's consistent performance. We look forward to continuing our successful and trusting partnership with Mr. Jessulat."

Thomas Jessulat, born in 1969, has been Chief Financial Officer of ElringKlinger AG since January 1, 2016. In addition to overseeing the finance departments Controlling, Financial Reporting, Treasury, and Financial Operations, he is responsible for the corporate units Digital Transformation, M&A and Innovations, Procurement & Supply Chain Management, and IT as well as the E-Mobility business units Battery Technology and Drivetrain Technology. Prior to his appointment to the Management Board, he had already held managerial positions within the ElringKlinger Group for over ten years.

 

For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG   |   Strategic Communications
Dr. Jens Winter
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335   |   E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

 

About ElringKlinger AG

As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers – with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Whether optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive system. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to refine and evolve its offering within the area of seals and gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE, which is also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,500 people at 46 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.

Additional features:

File: T. Jessulat (CFO)

31.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: 071 23 / 724-0
Fax: 071 23 / 724-9006
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com
Internet: www.elringklinger.de
ISIN: DE0007856023
WKN: 785602
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1598397

 
End of News EQS News Service

1598397  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598397&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
