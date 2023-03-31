ElringKlinger AG: Contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat extended

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat extended

The Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG has extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Thomas Jessulat by a further five years. Thomas Jessulat has been a member of the Management Board since 2016.

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 31, 2023 +++ At its most recent meeting, held in March 2023, the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG extended the contract of CFO Thomas Jessulat by a further five years until December 31, 2028. The current mandate ends on December 31, 2023.

Asked to comment, Klaus Eberhardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, "In extending the contract, we have acknowledged Thomas Jessulat's consistent performance. We look forward to continuing our successful and trusting partnership with Mr. Jessulat."

Thomas Jessulat, born in 1969, has been Chief Financial Officer of ElringKlinger AG since January 1, 2016. In addition to overseeing the finance departments Controlling, Financial Reporting, Treasury, and Financial Operations, he is responsible for the corporate units Digital Transformation, M&A and Innovations, Procurement & Supply Chain Management, and IT as well as the E-Mobility business units Battery Technology and Drivetrain Technology. Prior to his appointment to the Management Board, he had already held managerial positions within the ElringKlinger Group for over ten years.

