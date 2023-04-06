EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ElringKlinger AG: Dr. Stefan Wolf set to leave ElringKlinger at the end of June 2023



Dettingen/Erms (Germany), April 6, 2023 +++ The Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of ElringKlinger AG, Dr. Stefan Wolf, have agreed by mutual consent to terminate Dr. Wolf's contract as of June 30, 2023.

Dr. Wolf was with ElringKlinger AG for a total of 26 years, during which time he held the position of CEO for 17 years.

Klaus Eberhardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr. Stefan Wolf for his successful and long-standing track record at ElringKlinger AG. Of particular merit are his achievements in establishing and evolving the areas of fuel cell and battery technology, which he identified and promoted at an early stage and with great foresight as foundations for ElringKlinger AG in pursuit of the transformation currently taking place in the automobile and automotive supply industry. These are to be seen as key milestones for the company."

Dr. Wolf's duties will be performed on an interim basis by Mr. Thomas Jessulat, Chief Financial Officer, as from July 1, 2023. Mr. Jessulat will also temporarily assume the role of Spokesperson of the Management Board. At the same time, the Supervisory Board has begun the process of appointing a successor.

