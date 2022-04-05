ElringKlinger AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.04.2022 / 17:35

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Theo Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ElringKlinger AG

b) LEI

529900QDISXXZ2D1Q489

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007856023

b) Nature of the transaction

The shares were awarded by ElringKlinger AG as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive II) with a four-year blocking period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.9740 EUR 352938 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.9740 EUR 352938.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

