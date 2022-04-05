Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ElringKlinger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIL2   DE0007856023

ELRINGKLINGER AG

(ZIL2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ElringKlinger AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/05/2022 | 11:38am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.04.2022 / 17:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Theo
Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ElringKlinger AG

b) LEI
529900QDISXXZ2D1Q489 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007856023

b) Nature of the transaction
The shares were awarded by ElringKlinger AG as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive II) with a four-year blocking period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.9740 EUR 352938 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.9740 EUR 352938.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Internet: www.elringklinger.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74103  05.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321073&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 752 M 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net income 2022 50,3 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2022 369 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 573 M 630 M 630 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 9 466
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart ELRINGKLINGER AG
Duration : Period :
ElringKlinger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELRINGKLINGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,05 €
Average target price 14,08 €
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Wolf Member-Management Board
Thomas Jessulat Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Ernst Becker Chief Technology Officer
Reiner Hartmut Drews Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELRINGKLINGER AG-18.54%630
DENSO CORPORATION-18.74%48 161
APTIV PLC-28.02%32 166
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.28%19 035
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-17.56%17 459
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.52%16 102