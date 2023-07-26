EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

ElringKlinger secures series production contract from global Tier 1 supplier for battery housings



26.07.2023 / 12:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ElringKlinger secures series production contract from global Tier 1 supplier for battery housings

Series production order for Metal Forming & Assembly Technology business unit spanning a term of 5 years

Supply of metal battery housings to a global Tier 1 supplier for commercial vehicle and city bus applications in the US market

Contract volume in the low triple-digit million-euro range

ElringKlinger to invest an amount in the single-digit million-euro range in new production machinery at Buford (USA) site by the start of production in 2024

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), July 26, 2023+++ ElringKlinger AG has received an order for metal battery housings from a global Tier 1 supplier. The battery housings are to be used in commercial vehicle and city bus applications planned for the US market. The series production contract covers a five-year term with a total order volume in the low triple-digit million-euro range. In this context, ElringKlinger will invest in new production facilities at its US site in Buford, GA, in the run-up to the scheduled commencement of production in 2024.

Thomas Jessulat, Spokesman of the Management Board of ElringKlinger AG, emphasized, "With its material and process know-how, ElringKlinger is consistently geared up for the transformation of mobility. This order also bears testimony to these credentials. Our ex­pertise in stamping and forming technology, amassed over a period of several decades, provides the basis for the competitive supply of innovative battery components. "

Battery housings and associated sub-assemblies made of metal materials are part of ElringKlinger's broad product portfolio for the next generation of mobility and are already being mass-produced by the company. In this order, the business unit applied its core competencies in acoustic component optimization, lightweight structural design in metal, thermal insulation and EMC shielding. This made it possible to functionally optimize the components offered according to customer requirements.

Peter Walker, Vice President Metal Forming & Assembly Technology, said, "We are committed to supporting a global customer base with our metal assemblies for battery-electric applications. ElringKlinger offers its customers best-in-class service based on decades of core expertise gained in the field of stamping and forming technology – from R&D support relating to the initial product idea through to cutting-edge execution of series manufacturing. In doing so, we meet the most exacting quality standards with the latest technologies and state-of-the-art equipment."

ElringKlinger has been developing and producing components for lithium-ion batteries for various hybrid- and battery-electric vehicle models for a period spanning more than ten years. The company's know-how in development and series production in the field of battery technology covers battery systems and battery modules as well as components for batteries, such as cell contact systems, module connectors, cell covers, sealing systems, and pressure equalization elements.

For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-Mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

About ElringKlinger AG