  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  ElringKlinger AG
  News
  Summary
    ZIL2   DE0007856023

ELRINGKLINGER AG

(ZIL2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 05:53:56 am EDT
8.323 EUR   +4.89%
ElringKlinger to supply battery systems for fast-charging stations

05/30/2022 | 05:06am EDT
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Market launch
???????ElringKlinger to supply battery systems for fast-charging stations

30.05.2022 / 11:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ElringKlinger to supply battery systems for fast-charging stations

- Supply of battery systems for protoypes of a grid-autonomous fast-charging station developed by industry specialist Schäfer Elektronik GmbH

- Purchase order includes 35 kWh battery packs at a voltage of up to 800 V

- Wide range of potential applications thanks to ElringKlinger's proven track record in battery technology

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), May 30, 2022 +++ New forms of drive technology are making a significant contribution to sustainable mobility. Given the sizeable increase in the number of electric vehicles, however, the sector as a whole is faced with the challenge of expanding its charging infrastructure. Schaefer-e-Solutions has developed a grid-autonomous fast-charging station to meet more buoyant demand within this area. The system represents a pioneering solution designed in particular for locations with low levels of grid connection or without any grid connection whatsoever. The modular battery packs engineered by ElringKlinger boast high-end performance characteristics for this field of application and provide the basis for ultra-fast vehicle charging. The charging stations are to be powered by battery packs with a capacity of 35 kWh at a voltage of up to 800 V.

"Drawing on many years of experience in battery technology, ElringKlinger has acquired extensive expertise in this line of business. We are now in a position to exploit this know-how in various areas of application, as this contract illustrates," says Thomas Jessulat, the Management Board member responsible for the Battery Technology unit at ElringKlinger AG. "The quality of our battery packs proved to be a compelling proposition for Schaefer-e-Solutions, allowing us to add an innovative provider of fast-charging solutions to our list of customers. In addition to performance, the modular design of our EK-X units is to be seen as a decisive advantage here and paves the way for a wide range of applications in different storage sizes."

The modular high-performance charging station developed by Schaefer-e-Solutions is grid-autonomous due to the optional supply of energy via a hydrogen-powered fuel cell. Therefore, it is the perfect choice for critical infrastructures where the power grid is not available or underdeveloped. Thus, complex and expensive grid expansion can be avoided. The system is designed as a grid-autonomous charging station and thus enables simultaneous fast charging of two cars or a bus. The Schaefer-e-Solutions system is developed and manufactured entirely in Germany.

Drawing on ten years' experience as a series supplier in the field of battery technology, ElringKlinger offers both components and complete systems. Its portfolio encompasses battery systems, battery modules, and components for batteries such as cell contact systems, module connectors, cell covers, and sealing and pressure equalization systems. Having steadily expanded its simulation, tooling, and process expertise in the area of battery technology, the company is now also attracting more and more customers outside of the automotive industry.

For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications
Dr. Jens Winter
Max-Eyth-Straße 2 | D-72581 Dettingen/Erms
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com

About ElringKlinger AG
As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers ? with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Whether optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive system. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to refine and evolve its offering within the area of seals and gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE, which is also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,500 people at 45 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.


30.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: 071 23 / 724-0
Fax: 071 23 / 724-9006
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com
Internet: www.elringklinger.de
ISIN: DE0007856023
WKN: 785602
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1364075

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1364075  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364075&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 704 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Net income 2022 37,6 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net Debt 2022 352 M 377 M 377 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 503 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 42,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,94 €
Average target price 10,17 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Wolf Member-Management Board
Thomas Jessulat Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Ernst Becker Chief Technology Officer
Reiner Hartmut Drews Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELRINGKLINGER AG-28.58%539
DENSO CORPORATION-21.01%45 208
APTIV PLC-36.74%28 272
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-20.49%18 665
CONTINENTAL AG-24.39%15 085
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.63%14 706