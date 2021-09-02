IAA Mobility 2021: EKPO presents several new generation fuel cell stack platforms

EKPO Technologies (EKPO), the joint venture between ElringKlinger AG and Plastic Omnium, will present various next-generation platforms featuring design and performance enhancements at IAA Mobility 2021. The full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, as well as light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, is thus underlining its industrialization expertise.

A total of three different stack platforms will be on display for the trade public at the EKPO booth (Hall B3, Booth B21). The NM5-EVO PEM stack module is launched in series production this year and has integrated system functionalities. With an output of up to 76 kWel (at 2,5 bar operating pressure) it is suited for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. A driving vehicle (LCV) integrating an NM5 EVO will be presented at the show by EKPO and its partners AEDS and Quantron.

The NM12 TWIN PEM stack module, with 598 cells (2x299 cells) based on metallic , is significantly larger. With an electrical output of up to 205 kWel, the plug-in module is primarily aimed at heavy-duty commercial applications: trucks, rail and marine.

'In terms of absolute power and power density, the stacks we will exhibit at IAA Mobility in Munich are absolute market benchmark, setting international standards,' says Julien Etienne CCO of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies.

Another highlight is installed in the demonstrator vehicle on ElringKlinger's booth. The 359-cell NM12 SINGLE PEM stack module, based on metallic bipolar plates with an electrical output of up to 123 kWel will address applications with high power requirements (>100kW) in the automotive sectors. Boasting a power density above 6kW/L, this platform addresses the packaging challenges of full power passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

'We trust our fuel cell products answer best the current market needs. This and the fact we are already able to produce high volumes of stack assemblies and components - such as bipolar plates or media module assemblies - allowed us to secure major orders since the beginning of the year. We are looking forward to IAA Mobility 2021 as the first real world opportunity to showcase EKPO's first class technology and to have fruitful exchanges with our visitors,' says Julien Etienne.

EKPO at IAA Mobility 2021

Hall B3, Booth B21

