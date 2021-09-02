Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ElringKlinger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIL2   DE0007856023

ELRINGKLINGER AG

(ZIL2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IAA Mobility 2021: EKPO presents several new generation fuel cell stack platforms

09/02/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EKPO Technologies (EKPO), the joint venture between ElringKlinger AG and Plastic Omnium, will present various next-generation platforms featuring design and performance enhancements at IAA Mobility 2021. The full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, as well as light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, is thus underlining its industrialization expertise.

A total of three different stack platforms will be on display for the trade public at the EKPO booth (Hall B3, Booth B21). The NM5-EVO PEM stack module is launched in series production this year and has integrated system functionalities. With an output of up to 76 kWel (at 2,5 bar operating pressure) it is suited for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. A driving vehicle (LCV) integrating an NM5 EVO will be presented at the show by EKPO and its partners AEDS and Quantron.

The NM12 TWIN PEM stack module, with 598 cells (2x299 cells) based on metallic , is significantly larger. With an electrical output of up to 205 kWel, the plug-in module is primarily aimed at heavy-duty commercial applications: trucks, rail and marine.

'In terms of absolute power and power density, the stacks we will exhibit at IAA Mobility in Munich are absolute market benchmark, setting international standards,' says Julien Etienne CCO of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies.

Another highlight is installed in the demonstrator vehicle on ElringKlinger's booth. The 359-cell NM12 SINGLE PEM stack module, based on metallic bipolar plates with an electrical output of up to 123 kWel will address applications with high power requirements (>100kW) in the automotive sectors. Boasting a power density above 6kW/L, this platform addresses the packaging challenges of full power passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

'We trust our fuel cell products answer best the current market needs. This and the fact we are already able to produce high volumes of stack assemblies and components - such as bipolar plates or media module assemblies - allowed us to secure major orders since the beginning of the year. We are looking forward to IAA Mobility 2021 as the first real world opportunity to showcase EKPO's first class technology and to have fruitful exchanges with our visitors,' says Julien Etienne.

»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»>

EKPO at IAA Mobility 2021
Hall B3, Booth B21

«««««««««««««««

Disclaimer

ElringKlinger AG published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 09:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELRINGKLINGER AG
05:52aIAA MOBILITY 2021 : EKPO presents several new generation fuel cell stack platfor..
PU
08/31IAA MOBILITY 2021 : ElringKlinger underscores open-minded approach to technology
PU
08/27ELRINGKLINGER : EKPO and ZSW realize an open development platform for industry
PU
08/27ELRINGKLINGER AG : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/25ELRINGKLINGER : German government backs hydrogen - ElringKlinger on board with s..
PU
08/25ELRINGKLINGER AG : German government backs hydrogen - ElringKlinger on board wit..
EQ
08/25PRESS RELEASE : ElringKlinger AG: German government backs hydrogen - ElringKling..
DJ
08/07ElringKlinger AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
08/06ELRINGKLINGER AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/06ELRINGKLINGER AG : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELRINGKLINGER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 637 M 1 938 M 1 938 M
Net income 2021 56,4 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net Debt 2021 425 M 503 M 503 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 872 M 1 033 M 1 032 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 9 608
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart ELRINGKLINGER AG
Duration : Period :
ElringKlinger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELRINGKLINGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,76 €
Average target price 14,88 €
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Wolf Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Jessulat Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Ernst Becker Chief Technology Officer
Reiner Hartmut Drews Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELRINGKLINGER AG-13.13%1 033
DENSO CORPORATION25.95%54 356
APTIV PLC16.81%41 169
CONTINENTAL AG-7.96%26 870
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.25.84%25 974
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.10.56%23 695