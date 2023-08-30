EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

New EKPO order marks first strategic step into the electrolysis market



30.08.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

New EKPO order marks first strategic step into the electrolysis market

EKPO secures contract with H-TEC SYSTEMS to develop next-generation stack components for use in PEM electrolyzers

A first and important strategic step for EKPO into the growing electrolysis market

EKPO with an active role in building green hydrogen production

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), August 30, 2023 +++ EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO) and H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH have entered into a contractual agreement for the development of stack components for PEM electrolyzers. EKPO will contribute its expertise in development, large-scale production of stack components, and defect reduction in the context of highly automated operations. The development, which has already started, and the production of the prototypes to be supplied under the agreement will take place in Germany.

Carole Brinati, EKPO's Managing Director for Sales, Marketing, and Programs, said, "We are now able to offer innovative solutions to players in the fast-growing electrolysis market based on our historical expertise in fuel cell technology and mass production. Our partnership with H-TEC Systems is an important step in EKPO's development strategy upstream in the hydrogen value chain, enabling us to play an active role in building green hydrogen production for a more sustainable industrial sector.”

The newly developed stack components will be designed specifically for use in electrolyzers in the megawatt range. EKPO's stack components are used in high-performance electrolyzers that operate according to the principle of PEM electrolysis, a process for generating green hydrogen by splitting water with the help of an electric current. This technology provides the basis for decarbonizing various branches of industry.

H-TEC SYSTEMS develops and produces innovative PEM electrolyzers and electrolysis stacks for green hydrogen production – designed specifically for so-called sector coupling, i.e., the integration of energy-relevant sectors. "Speed is of the essence when it comes to ramping up hydrogen use. For this, we need strong partners who will work with us to drive this process," explains Robin von Plettenberg, CEO of H-TEC SYSTEMS. "As with all our products, we also have exacting quality standards in the area of large-scale production. We look forward to advancing our series production and the quality of our products in cooperation with EKPO."

EKPO's expertise is built on more than 20 years of experience in the development and research of fuel cell technology. In this context, the joint venture can draw on the market-leading metalworking expertise of parent company ElringKlinger, in addition to benefiting from fundamental knowledge established within the area of elastomer technology.

When it comes to developing fuel cell components and manufacturing them to the highest quality in the context of serial production operations, EKPO can draw on its expertise in designing manufacturing processes for large-scale production as well as on its experience with a wide range of production methods and know-how in processing various materials. Thanks to many years of expertise, these components can be manufactured individually according to customer specifications with high-precision, progressive tooling suited to volume production in a fully automated, interlinked manufacturing process.



