Elron Electronic Industries : Announces Appointment of Itzik (Isaac) Idan as Director

Translation of Immediate Report Filed by Elron on November 1, 2020 with the Israeli Securities Authority
On November 1, 2020 Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. ("Elron") filed a report to the Israel Securities Authority announcing the appointment of Mr. Itzik (Isaac) Idan as a director of Elron with immediate effect.
Elron filed the required declaration executed by Mr. Idan with the Israeli Securities Authority as required under Israeli law.
Elron also filed the updated list of its Officers and Directors reflecting the appointment of Mr. Idan as a director at Elron.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 20:29:03 UTC