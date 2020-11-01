Elron Electronic Industries : Announces Appointment of Itzik (Isaac) Idan as Director

Translation of Immediate Report Filed by Elron on November 1, 2020 with the Israeli Securities Authority

On November 1, 2020 Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. ("Elron") filed a report to the Israel Securities Authority announcing the appointment of Mr. Itzik (Isaac) Idan as a director of Elron with immediate effect.

Elron filed the required declaration executed by Mr. Idan with the Israeli Securities Authority as required under Israeli law.

Elron also filed the updated list of its Officers and Directors reflecting the appointment of Mr. Idan as a director at Elron.