ELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

ELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

(ELRNF)
News 
All News

Elron Electronic Industries : Announces Appointment of New Directors

11/29/2020 | 03:03pm EST
Reports to the Israel Securities Authority on November 25, 2020 - Director Appointments

On November 25, 2020, Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. filed reports to the Israel Securities Authority announcing the appointment of four new directors: Mr. Yoram Turbowicz, Mr. Yacov Nimkovsky, Mr. Omer Serviansky and Ms. Osnat Hilel-Fine.

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 20:02:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
