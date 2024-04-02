Translation of Immediate Report Filed by Elron Electronic Industries Ltd (the "Company") onMarch, 28, 2024 with the Israeli Securities Authority
The Company announced that the Israeli Securities Authority has approved an extension of the period for
the offering of the Company's securities pursuant to a shelf prospectus which was originally published on April 12, 2022, until April 12, 2025.
