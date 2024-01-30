(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Elsa Solutions Spa on Tuesday announced that it had approved the company's preliminary management revenues as of Dec. 31, with production value for the year 2023 amounting to about EUR19.2 million.

The increase was about 26 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and "confirms the company's growth trend that began in 2019," the company wrote in the released note.

Elsa Solutions closed Tuesday's session flat at EUR4.80 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

