Else Nutrition : Receives Key FODMAP Friendly Certification

FODMAP Friendly products cater up to 15% of the world's population suffering from IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) symptoms. Plant-based, Clean Label and Soy-Free Certifications by Else were successfully attained prior to the first product launch in the U.S. market.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY) (OTC: BABYF) (Frankfurt: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , today announces it has attained FODMAP certification.

A FODMAP Friendly product ensures it is safe for those suffering from IBS symptoms. The FODMAP Friendly Certification Trademark is a globally registered Certification Trademark for low FODMAP packaged foods, certifying FODMAP levels in food products; laboratory tested, to be low in FODMAPs. FODMAP, short for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols, are short-chain carbohydrates (sugars) the small intestine absorbs poorly. Approximately 1 in 7 people (or 15%, over 1 billion people globally) suffer IBS type symptoms – Approximately 15 times more people require a diet low in FODMAPs than a gluten-free diet.

"Wanting to support stomach wellness, attaining the FODMAP Certification was important as it gives our customers the assurance that Else products are safe for those with IBS symptoms,"

said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "It aligns with our product DNA of Clean Label, whole food nutrition that parents can feel good about providing to their children." She added.

"FODMAP Friendly are so excited to partner with and certify Else Nutrition, the first FODMAP Friendly certified baby, toddler and children nutrition company in the world! Having been laboratory tested as low FODMAP and FODMAP Friendly certified, Else Nutrition is providing those with IBS globally the Confidence to Eat and Shop," said Kiarra Martindale, Accredited Practicing Dietitian and Business Development and Marketing Manager of FODMAP Friendly.

This latest certification adds to Else Nutrition's portfolio of distinguished certifications which include The Clean Label ProjectTM as well as certifications for being a Plant-Based Product, and Beyond Soy for being Soy-free.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was ranked last Fall as the #1 top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

