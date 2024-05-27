TM
LEADING
PLANT-BASED,
WHOLE FOOD
NUTRITION
REVOLUTION
THE WORLD' S FIRST
WHOLE PLANT, DAIRY &
SOY-FREE
EARLY LIFE NUTRITION
RANGE
*As of the date of this presentation the company is not aware of any additional whole plant based soy free infant formula
ELSENUTRITIONHOLDINGSINC.
Theworld's first whole plant, soyand dairy free, infant formula
Portfolio of nutritional products for babies (cereals 6mths+), toddlers (12mths+) and kids(3yrs+) currently generating revenues in N.A.
Advancing towards FDA approval on infant formula (<12mthsold)
First Mover to Market with Exponential Growth : The Only
Dairy & Soy Free Whole Plant-Based infant formula range. >10X growth in brick-and-mortar stores YoY from 1,200 to 13,000 stores in NA. Major growth from CVS (7000 stores) and Walmart (1200 stores). Growing Market Share in a $100BN (infant) + $52BN (kids) TAM (Total Addressable Market) with 8.9% and 5.5% CAGR. Global Expansion started in 2022 now focused on strategic partnerships worldwide
Danone Multi-stage collaboration Entered a binding LOI
for a licensing agreement with Danone S.A
Expanding Market Share in the young child nutrition markets while in discussions with the FDA to start clinical studies (12months study) to enter the infant formula market through FDA approval. Else is creating the third global alternative to dairy and soy-based formulas, targeting an untapped market.
Entering Adult Nutrition Drinks Category in 2024:
The first whole food plant based Alternative to Ensure and Boost brands , Growing Market Share in a $15BN TAM with 7.67% CAGR Sustainable Ingredients expected to have ~65% lower carbon footprint vs. global dairy brands
- Global Patent Portfolio includes 3 different patent families,
THE CHALLENGE
All Infant Formulas must meet
the Human-milk nutritional gold standard
02
Full essential
Essential
Exact macronutrients
amino acid
fatty acids
ratio per 100kcal
and per liquid volume
profile ratio
profile ratio
Human Milk is a WHOLE FOOD and is digested in its WHOLE form by the baby
CURRENT CORE INGREDIENTS IN INFANT FORMULA ARE
ULTRA PROCESSED & PROBLEMATIC
DAIRY
SOYPROTEIN
FORMULA
FORMULA
~95% Market Share
~5% Market Share
(decreased ~30% to 5% over last ~20 years)
Problems
Problems
•
Strong allergen
•
Strong allergen
•
Antibiotics, Hormones,
•
Controversial and declining
•
Pesticides
• High levels of phytoestrogens
Animal welfare
(phytic hormones)
•
Major environmental
•
GMO (99%)
issues
•
Chemically extracted Protein
• Can not stay in its whole
• Can not stay in its whole form
form - must use highly
Protein must be chemically
processed derivatives
isolated/processed.
PLANT-BASED
FORMULA
(soy & dairy free)
Increasing Market Share
Preferred Solution
- Meeting the regulatory standards and desired composition
- Free of Antibiotics, Hormones, Pesticides, GMOs , heavy metals
- Core ingredients have ~65% lower carbon footprint
- ZERO chemical processing. based on minimally processed, whole-food ingredients and intact proteins.
GROWTH CATALYSTS
GLOBAL INFANT FORMULA MARKET
2020
By 2026
US$79.3 Billion
US$132.4 Billion
Global CAGR: 8.9%
GROWTH SUPPORTED BY
CONSUMERS LOOKING FOR CLEANER, MORE
SUSTAINABLE ALTERNATIVES
IN 2020, 40% OF INFANT MILK FORMULA SOLD
IN THE U.S. WAS SPECIALTY COW'S MILK FORMULA, CATERING TO ALLERGIES / INTOLERANCES
GLOBAL PLANT-BASED FOOD MARKET
For plant-based dairy, meat and other plant-based products
2020
By 2030
US$29.4 Billion
US$161.9 Billion
Global CAGR: ~18%
GROWTH SUPPORTED BY
ADOPTION OF ALTERNATIVE FOOD OPTIONS BY RESTAURANT CHAINS, PLANT-BASED MARKET LEADERS, AND HEALTH AND SUSTAINABILITY BENEFITS
ELSE IS CREATING A SUSTAINABLE
PLANT-BASED ALTERNATIVE INFANT
FORMULA - AN UNTAPPED MARKET
Sources: Mordor Intelligence; Else annual information form; US market data Euromonitor 2020
Source: Bloomberg
7
SUSTAINABILITY
ELSE CORE INGREDIENTS VS. STANDARD DAIRY FORMULAS
~65% lower carbon footprint
AVG: 3.65 KgCO2e/Kg
AVG: 10 KgCO2e/Kg
PRIMARY PLAYERS IN INFANT FORMULA MARKET
CATEGORY
NOTABLE COMPANIES & BRANDS GLOBALLY
DAIRY SOYPROTEIN
FORMULA FORMULA
WHOLE PLANT-BASED
FORMULA*
(soy & dairy free)
*Pending FDA approval
THEULTIMATESOLUTION OUR IN-MARKETPRODUCTS
We have globally patented the world's first
Whole Plant-based,
Non-Dairy,Non-Soy, Clean label
Infant Formula.*
INFANTFORMULA
PENDINGFDA APPROVAL
Baby Cereal
*Additional patent applications are being filed to
10
protect new recent developments and innovations
