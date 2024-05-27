TM

LEADING

PLANT-BASED,

WHOLE FOOD

NUTRITION

REVOLUTION

THE WORLD' S FIRST

WHOLE PLANT, DAIRY &

SOY-FREE

EARLY LIFE NUTRITION

RANGE

*As of the date of this presentation the company is not aware of any additional whole plant based soy free infant formula

ELSENUTRITIONHOLDINGSINC.

Theworld's first whole plant, soyand dairy free, infant formula

Portfolio of nutritional products for babies (cereals 6mths+), toddlers (12mths+) and kids(3yrs+) currently generating revenues in N.A.

Advancing towards FDA approval on infant formula (<12mthsold)

First Mover to Market with Exponential Growth : The Only

Dairy & Soy Free Whole Plant-Based infant formula range. >10X growth in brick-and-mortar stores YoY from 1,200 to 13,000 stores in NA. Major growth from CVS (7000 stores) and Walmart (1200 stores). Growing Market Share in a $100BN (infant) + $52BN (kids) TAM (Total Addressable Market) with 8.9% and 5.5% CAGR. Global Expansion started in 2022 now focused on strategic partnerships worldwide

Danone Multi-stage collaboration Entered a binding LOI

for a licensing agreement with Danone S.A

Expanding Market Share in the young child nutrition markets while in discussions with the FDA to start clinical studies (12months study) to enter the infant formula market through FDA approval. Else is creating the third global alternative to dairy and soy-based formulas, targeting an untapped market.

Entering Adult Nutrition Drinks Category in 2024:

The first whole food plant based Alternative to Ensure and Boost brands , Growing Market Share in a $15BN TAM with 7.67% CAGR Sustainable Ingredients expected to have ~65% lower carbon footprint vs. global dairy brands

  Global Patent Portfolio includes 3 different patent families,

THE CHALLENGE

All Infant Formulas must meet

the Human-milk nutritional gold standard

02

Full essential

Essential

Exact macronutrients

amino acid

fatty acids

ratio per 100kcal

and per liquid volume

profile ratio

profile ratio

Human Milk is a WHOLE FOOD and is digested in its WHOLE form by the baby

CURRENT CORE INGREDIENTS IN INFANT FORMULA ARE

ULTRA PROCESSED & PROBLEMATIC

DAIRY

SOYPROTEIN

FORMULA

FORMULA

~95% Market Share

~5% Market Share

(decreased ~30% to 5% over last ~20 years)

Problems

Problems

Strong allergen

Strong allergen

Antibiotics, Hormones,

Controversial and declining

Pesticides

• High levels of phytoestrogens

Animal welfare

(phytic hormones)

Major environmental

GMO (99%)

issues

Chemically extracted Protein

• Can not stay in its whole

• Can not stay in its whole form

form - must use highly

Protein must be chemically

processed derivatives

isolated/processed.

PLANT-BASED

FORMULA

(soy & dairy free)

Increasing Market Share

Preferred Solution

  • Meeting the regulatory standards and desired composition
  • Free of Antibiotics, Hormones, Pesticides, GMOs , heavy metals
  • Core ingredients have ~65% lower carbon footprint
  • ZERO chemical processing. based on minimally processed, whole-food ingredients and intact proteins.

GROWTH CATALYSTS

GLOBAL INFANT FORMULA MARKET

2020

By 2026

US$79.3 Billion

US$132.4 Billion

Global CAGR: 8.9%

GROWTH SUPPORTED BY

CONSUMERS LOOKING FOR CLEANER, MORE

SUSTAINABLE ALTERNATIVES

IN 2020, 40% OF INFANT MILK FORMULA SOLD

IN THE U.S. WAS SPECIALTY COW'S MILK FORMULA, CATERING TO ALLERGIES / INTOLERANCES

GLOBAL PLANT-BASED FOOD MARKET

For plant-based dairy, meat and other plant-based products

2020

By 2030

US$29.4 Billion

US$161.9 Billion

Global CAGR: ~18%

GROWTH SUPPORTED BY

ADOPTION OF ALTERNATIVE FOOD OPTIONS BY RESTAURANT CHAINS, PLANT-BASED MARKET LEADERS, AND HEALTH AND SUSTAINABILITY BENEFITS

ELSE IS CREATING A SUSTAINABLE

PLANT-BASED ALTERNATIVE INFANT

FORMULA - AN UNTAPPED MARKET

SUSTAINABILITY

ELSE CORE INGREDIENTS VS. STANDARD DAIRY FORMULAS

~65% lower carbon footprint

AVG: 3.65 KgCO2e/Kg

AVG: 10 KgCO2e/Kg

PRIMARY PLAYERS IN INFANT FORMULA MARKET

CATEGORY

NOTABLE COMPANIES & BRANDS GLOBALLY

DAIRY SOYPROTEIN

FORMULA FORMULA

WHOLE PLANT-BASED

FORMULA*

(soy & dairy free)

*Pending FDA approval

THEULTIMATESOLUTION OUR IN-MARKETPRODUCTS

We have globally patented the world's first

Whole Plant-based,

Non-Dairy,Non-Soy, Clean label

Infant Formula.*

INFANTFORMULA

PENDINGFDA APPROVAL

Baby Cereal

*Additional patent applications are being filed to

10

protect new recent developments and innovations

