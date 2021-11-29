Else Nutrition : Quarter Ending September 30 2021

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss
4
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
5-6
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7-8
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
9-13
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor, Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer (a member of Ernst & Young Global), has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim condensed financial statements by an entity's auditor.
November 29, 2021
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Canadian dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
12,579
21,538
Restricted cash
1,025
644
Short term bank deposit
217
3,174
Trade receivables
875
369
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses
490
289
Inventories
3,897
2,424
19,083
28,438
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment, net
417
253
Intangible assets, net
347
395
Right-of-use assets
1,010
233
1,774
881
Total assets
20,857
29,319
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
1,554
1,235
Other account payables
805
630
Related parties
8
8
Current portion of lease liability
358
146
2,725
2,019
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lease liability
643
82
Warrants liability
7,704
16,010
8,347
16,092
EQUITY:
Share capital and premium
40,841
39,137
Other reserve
3,130
1,985
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(510)
(278)
Accumulated deficit
(33,676)
(29,636)
Totalequity
9,785
11,208
Totalliabilities and equity
20,857
29,319
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
November 29 ,2021
"Hamutal Yitzhak"
"Sokhie Puar"
Date of approval of the
Hamutal Yitzhak
Sokhie Puar
financial statements
CEO and Director
Director
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Canadian dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
Nine months ended
Three months ended
30 September,
30 September,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Unaudited
Revenues
3,422
884
1,173
376
Cost of sales (purchased products)
(2,877)
(668)
(1,002)
(308)
Gross profit
545
216
171
68
Operating expenses:
Employee benefits expense
2,802
1,526
1,075
561
Research and development subcontractors
1,349
704
481
360
Share-based compensation
1,538
684
419
591
Consulting fees
834
941
384
407
Professional fees
349
581
63
218
Advertising
4,789
693
1,746
514
Depreciation and amortization
245
136
115
47
Investors relations
186
196
102
44
Office and miscellaneous
721
333
337
105
Total operating expenses
12,813
5,794
4,722
2,847
Loss before other income (expenses)
(12,268)
(5,578)
(4,551)
(2,779)
Other income (expenses):
Income (loss) from revaluation of warrants
8,306
(4,339)
2,579
(1,002)
Income (loss) on foreign currency
(78)
(159)
503
(149)
Net loss
(4,040)
(10,076)
(1,469)
(3,930)
Other comprehensive loss:
Amounts that will be classified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
(232)
(108)
64
(43)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(4,272)
(10,184)
(1,405)
(3,973)
Net loss per share attributable to equity holders
of the Company (in Canadian dollars):
Basic and diluted loss per common share
(0.04)
(0.13)
(0.01)
(0.05)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
95,784,159
77,619,566
96,116,271
80,655,731
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Canadian dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
Accumulated
other
Total
Common Shares
Subscription
Reserve
Reserve
comprehensive
Accumulated
shareholders'
Number
Amount
Receivable
- warrants
- options
loss *)
deficit
equity
Balance as of January 1, 2020
67,220,810
8,599
(9)
529
100
(29)
(5,532)
3,658
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(249)
-
(249)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,104)
(24,104)
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(249)
(24,104)
(24,353)
Issuance of public and private placement shares,
net of issuance expenses
23,808,011
25,608
-
4,373
-
-
-
29,981
Issuance of shares upon warrants exercise
3,554,676
4,895
9
(4,036)
-
-
-
868
Issuance of shares upon options exercise
69,375
35
-
-
(7)
-
-
28
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
7
1,019
-
-
1,026
Balance as of December 31, 2020 (audited)
94,652,872
39,137
-
873
1,112
(278)
(29,636)
11,208
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(232)
(232)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,040)
(4,040)
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(232)
(4,040)
(4,272)
Shares issued as a non-cash consideration for
services
37,632
68
-
-
-
-
-
68
Issuance of shares upon warrants exercise
1,402,716
1,604
-
(388)
-
-
-
1,216
Issuance of shares upon options exercise
53,000
32
-
-
(5)
-
-
27
Share-based compensation
- -
- -
- -
6
3
1,5321,115
- -
- -
1,5381,118
Balance as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
96,146,220
40,841
-
491
2,639
(510)
(33,676)
9,785
*) Comprised of exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements. - 5 -
