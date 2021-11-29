Log in
Else Nutrition : Quarter Ending September 30 2021

11/29/2021
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(in Canadian Dollars in Thousands)

INDEX

Page

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

5-6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7-8

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

9-13

- - - - - - - - - - -

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor, Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer (a member of Ernst & Young Global), has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim condensed financial statements by an entity's auditor.

November 29, 2021

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Canadian dollars in thousands

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

12,579

21,538

Restricted cash

1,025

644

Short term bank deposit

217

3,174

Trade receivables

875

369

Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses

490

289

Inventories

3,897

2,424

19,083

28,438

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment, net

417

253

Intangible assets, net

347

395

Right-of-use assets

1,010

233

1,774

881

Total assets

20,857

29,319

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade payables

1,554

1,235

Other account payables

805

630

Related parties

8

8

Current portion of lease liability

358

146

2,725

2,019

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Lease liability

643

82

Warrants liability

7,704

16,010

8,347

16,092

EQUITY:

Share capital and premium

40,841

39,137

Other reserve

3,130

1,985

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(510)

(278)

Accumulated deficit

(33,676)

(29,636)

Totalequity

9,785

11,208

Totalliabilities and equity

20,857

29,319

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

November 29 ,2021

"Hamutal Yitzhak"

"Sokhie Puar"

Date of approval of the

Hamutal Yitzhak

Sokhie Puar

financial statements

CEO and Director

Director

- 3 -

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Canadian dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Nine months ended

Three months ended

30 September,

30 September,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Revenues

3,422

884

1,173

376

Cost of sales (purchased products)

(2,877)

(668)

(1,002)

(308)

Gross profit

545

216

171

68

Operating expenses:

Employee benefits expense

2,802

1,526

1,075

561

Research and development subcontractors

1,349

704

481

360

Share-based compensation

1,538

684

419

591

Consulting fees

834

941

384

407

Professional fees

349

581

63

218

Advertising

4,789

693

1,746

514

Depreciation and amortization

245

136

115

47

Investors relations

186

196

102

44

Office and miscellaneous

721

333

337

105

Total operating expenses

12,813

5,794

4,722

2,847

Loss before other income (expenses)

(12,268)

(5,578)

(4,551)

(2,779)

Other income (expenses):

Income (loss) from revaluation of warrants

8,306

(4,339)

2,579

(1,002)

Income (loss) on foreign currency

(78)

(159)

503

(149)

Net loss

(4,040)

(10,076)

(1,469)

(3,930)

Other comprehensive loss:

Amounts that will be classified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

(232)

(108)

64

(43)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(4,272)

(10,184)

(1,405)

(3,973)

Net loss per share attributable to equity holders

of the Company (in Canadian dollars):

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.04)

(0.13)

(0.01)

(0.05)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

95,784,159

77,619,566

96,116,271

80,655,731

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Canadian dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Accumulated

other

Total

Common Shares

Subscription

Reserve

Reserve

comprehensive

Accumulated

shareholders'

Number

Amount

Receivable

- warrants

- options

loss *)

deficit

equity

Balance as of January 1, 2020

67,220,810

8,599

(9)

529

100

(29)

(5,532)

3,658

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(249)

-

(249)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24,104)

(24,104)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(249)

(24,104)

(24,353)

Issuance of public and private placement shares,

net of issuance expenses

23,808,011

25,608

-

4,373

-

-

-

29,981

Issuance of shares upon warrants exercise

3,554,676

4,895

9

(4,036)

-

-

-

868

Issuance of shares upon options exercise

69,375

35

-

-

(7)

-

-

28

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

7

1,019

-

-

1,026

Balance as of December 31, 2020 (audited)

94,652,872

39,137

-

873

1,112

(278)

(29,636)

11,208

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(232)

(232)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,040)

(4,040)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(232)

(4,040)

(4,272)

Shares issued as a non-cash consideration for

services

37,632

68

-

-

-

-

-

68

Issuance of shares upon warrants exercise

1,402,716

1,604

-

(388)

-

-

-

1,216

Issuance of shares upon options exercise

53,000

32

-

-

(5)

-

-

27

Share-based compensation

- -

- -

- -

6

3

1,5321,115

- -

- -

1,5381,118

Balance as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)

96,146,220

40,841

-

491

2,639

(510)

(33,676)

9,785

*) Comprised of exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements. - 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:30:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
