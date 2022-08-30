Else Nutrition : Quarterly FS June 30, 2022

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss
4
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
5-6
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7-8
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
9-12
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor, Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer (a member of Ernst & Young Global), has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim condensed financial statements by an entity's auditor.
August 15, 2022
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Canadian dollars in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Unaudited
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
20,790
23,047
Restricted cash
1,098
1,191
Short term bank deposit
74
1,229
Trade receivables
1,002
694
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses
388
431
Inventories
5,083
4,546
28,435
31,138
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment, net
481
484
Intangible assets, net
281
344
Right-of-use assets
709
956
1,471
1,784
Total assets
29,906
32,922
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
1,842
1,898
Other account payables
807
1,060
Related parties
9
8
Current portion of lease liability
273
351
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
2,931
3,317
Lease liability
414
590
Warrants liability
2,595
2,243
3,009
2,833
EQUITY:
Share capital and premium
59,716
54,917
Other reserve
4,458
3,978
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(353)
(869)
Accumulated deficit
(39,855)
(31,254)
Totalequity
23,966
26,772
Totalliabilities and equity
29,906
32,922
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
August 15, 2022
Date of approval of the
Hamutal Yitzhak
Sokhie Puar
financial statements
CEO and Director
Director
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Canadian dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
Six months ended
Three months ended
30 June,
30 June,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Unaudited
Revenues
3,909
2,249
2,308
1,114
Cost of sales (purchased products)
2,886
1,875
1,768
789
Gross profit
1,023
374
540
325
Operating expenses:
Employee benefits expense
2,971
1,727
1,392
830
Research and development subcontractors
1,261
868
679
422
Share-based compensation
761
1,119
346
524
Consulting fees
591
450
273
296
Professional fees
543
286
298
91
Advertising
3,115
3,043
1,798
1,638
Depreciation and amortization
284
130
112
59
Investors relations
408
84
243
35
Office and miscellaneous
932
384
398
202
Total operating expenses
10,866
8,091
5,539
4,097
Loss before other income (expenses)
(9,843)
(7,717)
(4,999)
(3,772)
Other income (expenses):
Revaluation of warrants
1,873
5,727
2,928
(838)
Loss on foreign currency
(631)
(581)
704
(142)
Net loss
(8,601)
(2,571)
(1,367)
(4,752)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Amounts that will be classified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
516
(296)
(335)
(273)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(8,085)
(2,867)
(1,702)
(5,025)
Net loss per share attributable to equity
holders of the Company (in Canadian
dollars):
Basic and diluted loss per common share
(0.08)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.05)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
104,704,529
95,615,315
105,207,253
95,938,390
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Canadian dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
Accumulated
other
Common Shares
Reserve
Reserve
comprehensive
Accumulated
Total
Number
Amount
- warrants
- options
loss *)
deficit
equity
Balance as of January 1, 2021 (audited)
94,652,872
39,137
873
1,112
(278)
(29,636)
11,208
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(591)
-
(591)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(1,618)
(1,618)
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(591)
(1,618)
(2,209)
Shares issued as a consideration for services
37,632
68
-
-
-
-
68
Issuance of public and private placement shares,
net of issuance expenses
8,050,000
14,076
185
-
-
-
14,261
Issuance of shares upon warrants exercise
1,402,716
1,604
(388)
-
-
-
1,216
Issuance of shares upon options exercise
53,000
32
-
(5)
-
-
27
Share-based compensation
-
-
6
2,195
-
-
2,201
Balance as of December 31, 2021 (audited)
104,196,220
54,917
676
3,302
(869)
(31,254)
26,772
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
516
-
516
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(8,601)
(8,601)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
516
(8,601)
(8,085)
Issuance of public shares, net of issuance expenses
7,004,000
4,449
69
-
-
-
4,518
Issuance of shares upon warrants exercise
1,400,000
350
(350)
-
-
-
-
Share based compensation
-
-
9
752
-
-
761
Balance as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited)
112,600,220
59,716
404
4,054
(353)
(39,855)
23,966
*) Comprised of exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
