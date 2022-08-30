Log in
    BABY   CA2902571041

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

(BABY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-08-29 pm EDT
0.8200 CAD   +5.13%
05:04aELSE NUTRITION : Quarterly FS June 30, 2022
PU
08/29Else Nutrition Gains Over 10% as Ties Up with London Drugs to Strengthen Canada Retail Presence
MT
08/29Else Nutrition Ties Up with London Drugs to Strengthen Canada Retail Presence
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Else Nutrition : Quarterly FS June 30, 2022

08/30/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

(in Canadian Dollars in Thousands)

INDEX

Page

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

5-6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7-8

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

9-12

- - - - - - - - - - -

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor, Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer (a member of Ernst & Young Global), has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim condensed financial statements by an entity's auditor.

August 15, 2022

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Canadian dollars in thousands

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

20,790

23,047

Restricted cash

1,098

1,191

Short term bank deposit

74

1,229

Trade receivables

1,002

694

Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses

388

431

Inventories

5,083

4,546

28,435

31,138

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment, net

481

484

Intangible assets, net

281

344

Right-of-use assets

709

956

1,471

1,784

Total assets

29,906

32,922

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade payables

1,842

1,898

Other account payables

807

1,060

Related parties

9

8

Current portion of lease liability

273

351

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

2,931

3,317

Lease liability

414

590

Warrants liability

2,595

2,243

3,009

2,833

EQUITY:

Share capital and premium

59,716

54,917

Other reserve

4,458

3,978

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(353)

(869)

Accumulated deficit

(39,855)

(31,254)

Totalequity

23,966

26,772

Totalliabilities and equity

29,906

32,922

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

August 15, 2022

Date of approval of the

Hamutal Yitzhak

Sokhie Puar

financial statements

CEO and Director

Director

- 3 -

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Canadian dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Six months ended

Three months ended

30 June,

30 June,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Unaudited

Revenues

3,909

2,249

2,308

1,114

Cost of sales (purchased products)

2,886

1,875

1,768

789

Gross profit

1,023

374

540

325

Operating expenses:

Employee benefits expense

2,971

1,727

1,392

830

Research and development subcontractors

1,261

868

679

422

Share-based compensation

761

1,119

346

524

Consulting fees

591

450

273

296

Professional fees

543

286

298

91

Advertising

3,115

3,043

1,798

1,638

Depreciation and amortization

284

130

112

59

Investors relations

408

84

243

35

Office and miscellaneous

932

384

398

202

Total operating expenses

10,866

8,091

5,539

4,097

Loss before other income (expenses)

(9,843)

(7,717)

(4,999)

(3,772)

Other income (expenses):

Revaluation of warrants

1,873

5,727

2,928

(838)

Loss on foreign currency

(631)

(581)

704

(142)

Net loss

(8,601)

(2,571)

(1,367)

(4,752)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Amounts that will be classified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

516

(296)

(335)

(273)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(8,085)

(2,867)

(1,702)

(5,025)

Net loss per share attributable to equity

holders of the Company (in Canadian

dollars):

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.08)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.05)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

104,704,529

95,615,315

105,207,253

95,938,390

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Canadian dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Accumulated

other

Common Shares

Reserve

Reserve

comprehensive

Accumulated

Total

Number

Amount

- warrants

- options

loss *)

deficit

equity

Balance as of January 1, 2021 (audited)

94,652,872

39,137

873

1,112

(278)

(29,636)

11,208

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(591)

-

(591)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,618)

(1,618)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(591)

(1,618)

(2,209)

Shares issued as a consideration for services

37,632

68

-

-

-

-

68

Issuance of public and private placement shares,

net of issuance expenses

8,050,000

14,076

185

-

-

-

14,261

Issuance of shares upon warrants exercise

1,402,716

1,604

(388)

-

-

-

1,216

Issuance of shares upon options exercise

53,000

32

-

(5)

-

-

27

Share-based compensation

-

-

6

2,195

-

-

2,201

Balance as of December 31, 2021 (audited)

104,196,220

54,917

676

3,302

(869)

(31,254)

26,772

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

516

-

516

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(8,601)

(8,601)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

-

516

(8,601)

(8,085)

Issuance of public shares, net of issuance expenses

7,004,000

4,449

69

-

-

-

4,518

Issuance of shares upon warrants exercise

1,400,000

350

(350)

-

-

-

-

Share based compensation

-

-

9

752

-

-

761

Balance as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

112,600,220

59,716

404

4,054

(353)

(39,855)

23,966

*) Comprised of exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
