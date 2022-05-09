Kroger.com is Bringing the First-Ever U.S. Certified Safe Baby Cereal from Else Nutrition to Millions of Online Customers

The increasing understanding of the importance of clean and safe food products, especially for babies and toddlers, aligns perfectly with Else's plant-based clean nutrition solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler, and children nutrition company, announces that it has received formal listing approval for its novel, Plant-Based Super Cereals on Kroger.com. The products are set to launch by June and expand the brand's offering on the platform and will complement already available Else Toddler & Kids Nutrition products. Else Super Cereals will also be available soon after on Kroger-owned Vitacost.com, an E-commerce leader in the healthy/organic foods space.



"The launch of Else Super Cereals on Kroger's is an important development for the company, further expanding the reach of this product range, marking our initial entry into the key infant nutrition segment," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "Kroger is a leader in grocery, and we are thrilled that millions of people are seeking healthy, safe, Clean Label Certified nutrition for their babies, particularly amid a time when concern over heavy metals in baby food has and continues to be a huge concern."

Else Super Cereal is the first and only baby cereal (in the US) granted the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which tests products for over 400 impurities, heavy metals, and toxins like arsenic and lead cadmium, and others. Else uses the cleanest ingredients, all sourced in the US and Europe.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. Else won 'Best Dairy Product Alternative' at World Plant-Based Expo 2021 in New York earlier in December 2021. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top Seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics, and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

E: shamsian@lythampartners.com

P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a576e9b5-4471-447b-881c-27f9b84364c0