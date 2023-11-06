By Adriano Marchese

Canadian stocks were mildly lower in midday trading after a strong performance the prior week when the S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 5.8%. Most sectors were trending lower Monday, led by healthcare, real estate and tech. Among the gainers were staples, energy and communication services.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.10% to 19084.29 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.09% to 1189.84.

Else Nutrition shares were 60% higher at 32 Canadian cents, the equivalent of 23 U.S. cents, after the company said it launched a plant-based dairy-alternative drink for toddlers in the U.K., marking its first push into the multi-billion-dollar European market.

Other market movers:

Westport Fuel Systems shares were 4.9% higher at C$8.21 after the company said it secured a contract to adapt its hydrogen fuel system for use in a locomotive original equipment manufacturer's engine design.

Shares in Martello Technologies Group rose by 33% to C$0.02 after the company said it has begun a formal search for a new chief executive officer after its current head, John Proctor, resigned from the role.

