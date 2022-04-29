Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Elsight Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELS   AU000000ELS4

ELSIGHT LIMITED

(ELS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/29 01:45:48 am EDT
0.3900 AUD   +1.30%
04:12aELSIGHT : Application for quotation of securities - ELS
PU
04/25ELSIGHT : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
02/25Elsight Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elsight : Application for quotation of securities - ELS

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

ELSIGHT LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

ELS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

13,040,720

22/04/2022

ELS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

54,166

31/01/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity ELSIGHT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code ELS

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 616435753

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELSAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

21/4/2022

22/4/2022

13,040,720

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securitiesName of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

Roee Kashi

Roee Kashi

5,055,720

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 22/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For personal use only

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

13,040,720

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Early exercise of options by Co-Founders pursuant to the Company's Employee Share Option Plan as previously approved by Shareholders. Shares issued will be subject to six months voluntary escrow restrictions.

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELSAL : OPTION EXPIRING 23-APR-2025 EX 28C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ELS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

31/1/2022

31/1/2022

54,166

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elsight Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 36,5 M 36,5 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ELSIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Elsight Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELSIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Amitai Chief Executive Officer
Dan Hilerowitz Chief Financial Officer
Ami Shafran Non-Executive Chairman
Roee Kashi Vice President-Research & Development
Howard Digby Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELSIGHT LIMITED1.32%36
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.09%10 167
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.2.20%6 021
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%4 416
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.30%4 136
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.78%3 068